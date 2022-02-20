Men’s
No. 1 Gonzaga 81, Santa Clara 69
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme had 23 points and nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard scored 21 and Gonzaga beat Santa Clara to clinch its 10th straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.
Florida 63, No. 2 Auburn 62
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and Florida rallied to beat No. 2 Auburn 63-62 Saturday to extend its home dominance in the series.
The Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) lost their second straight on the road and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously lost to UConn and Arkansas in overtime.
No. 3 Arizona 84, Oregon 81
TUCSON, Ariz. — Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Kerr Krissa hit a crucial 3-pointer with about 1:30 remaining and No. 3 Arizona managed to beat Oregon 84-81.
It was an entertaining, high-scoring game that featured 16 lead changes in front of a sold-out crowd at the McKale Center. Krissa’s long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and 1:26 remaining in the game pushed Arizona ahead 79-76.
No. 4 Kentucky 90,
No. 25 Alabama 81
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kellan Grady made seven 3s for a season-high 25 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds for the Wildcats, who had to rally twice.
No. 6 Kansas 71, West Virginia 58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, and David McCormack had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help Kansas beat West Virginia.
No. 7 Baylor 72, TCU 62
WACO, Texas — Jeremy Sochan matched his season high with 17 points as five players scored in double figures for Baylor, which led throughout despite missing two hurting guards.
No. 9 Duke 88, Florida St. 70
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points as Duke avenged last month’s one-point overtime loss at Florida State and took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
No. 10 Villanova 74,
Georgetown 66
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Villanova to its fifth straight win.
No. 11 Texas Tech 61,
No. 20 Texas 55
AUSTIN, Texas — Bryson Williams scored 17 points as Texas Tech held off a Texas late charge to earn a sweep of the regular-season series in the heated rivalry.
Clarence Nadolny added 14 points for the Red Raiders, who led by 10 with just over 3 minutes to play before the Longhorns got within 56-55 with a 9-0 run.
No. 12 Illinois 79,
No. 19 Michigan St. 74
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Jacob Grandison had a season-high 24 as Illinois moved into a first-place tie with No. 5 Purdue in the Big Ten.
Cockburn scored in double figures for the 36th straight game for the Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten), the third-longest such streak in the nation.
No. 13 UCLA 76, Washington 50
LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Clark and David Singleton posted career highs in scoring as No. 13 UCLA shook off a slow start to defeat Washington 76-50.
Clark, starting for the second consecutive game, led the Bruins with 25 points and Singleton came off the bench to score 20, including six 3-pointers.
The Bruins (19-5, 11-4 Pac-12) won their second straight by at least 20 points, but did it without two starters. Johnny Juzang missed the game due to a sore hip, while Cody Riley was unavailable. Riley missed eight games earlier this season due to a sprained left MCL.
Clark started in place of Juzang, and Myles Johnson was in for Riley. UCLA struggled early with the revised lineup, missing its first eight shots and falling behind 4-0 before Jules Bernard’s leaning jumper in the lane with 14:46 remaining in the first half started an 11-2 run to put the Bruins on top for good.
Terrell Brown Jr., the Pac-12’s leading scorer, led the Huskies (13-12, 8-7) with 13 points and Jamal Bey had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
In the first half, the Bruins went 14 for 25 from the field after missing their first eight shots as they built a 37-25 lead at halftime. Singleton had 14 points, going 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.
UCLA started the second half on a 17-2 run, including six points by Singleton and five by Clark, to put the game away. The Bruins’ largest lead was 37 with seven minutes remaining.
No. 23 Arkansas 58,
No. 16 Tennessee 48
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas held Tennessee to two field goals in the final eight minutes and used a late 11-1 run to win for the 11th time in 12 games.
Iowa 75, No. 18 Ohio St. 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keegan Murray scored 24 points as Iowa used a big run early in the second half to pull away.
Murray made 10 of 17 shots to lead the Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten), who trailed by four points with 17:35 left before going on a 17-4 run.
No. 21 Murray St. 62, UT-Martin 60
MARTIN, Tenn. — KJ Williams made a three-point play with 10 seconds left as Murray State rallied for its 16th straight win.
Down 59-54 with under three minutes left, the Racers rallied. Williams capped the comeback with a layup and foul shot. Murray State made only two baskets in the final nine minutes.
No. 22 Wyoming 75, Air Force 67
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points and Graham Ike had 27 to lead Wyoming.
Maldonado also had eight assists and seven rebounds, and Ike had 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 Mountain West Conference).
No. 24 UConn 72, Xavier 61
STORRS, Conn. — R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley each scored 16 points for UConn, which has won four of five.
Adama Sanogo had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East).
Women’s
No. 22 Iowa 96, No. 5 Indiana 91
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana’s fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa on Saturday.
Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game.
No. 6 Iowa St. 89,
No. 15 Oklahoma 67
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 28 points to help Iowa State cruise to a win over Oklahoma. With the win, the Cyclones (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) remained tied atop the conference standings.
No. 7 Baylor 78, TCU 59
FORT WORTH, Texas — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and the Baylor women beat TCU for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs.
Sarah Andrews added 12 points for the Bears (21-5, 11-3 Big 12), who have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990.
No. 20 BYU 63, Gonzaga 39
PROVO, Utah — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and BYU dominated the middle two quarters to romp to a win over Gonzaga.
No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast 63,
North Florida 52
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tishara Morehouse scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a win over North Florida.
Kendall Spray added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Kaela Webb had 11 for the Eagles (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).
