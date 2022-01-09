Men’s
No. 1 Baylor 76, TCU 64
FORT WORTH, Texas — Adam Flagler rallied Baylor with 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and the Bears extended their national-best winning streak to 21 games by beating TCU.
James Akinjo had 20 points and eight assists for the Bears (15-0, 3-0 Big 12), who went on a 14-0 run not long after falling behind by nine just seconds into the second half.
Miami 76, No. 2 Duke 74
DURHAM, N.C. — Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74.
Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes (13-3, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their ninth straight game.
No. 3 Purdue 74, Penn St. 67
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Trevion Williams scored 21 points, including the final go-ahead basket, as Purdue held on.
The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the second half after picking up his third foul. Mason Gillis added 14 points, Sasha Stefanovic 13 and Jaden Ivey 12 for Purdue (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten).
No. 4 Gonzaga 117, Pepperdine 83
SPOKANE, Wash. — Anton Watson scored 19 points and Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren scored 18 each as No. 4 Gonzaga routed Pepperdine 117-83 on Saturday night.
The win extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 60 games.
No. 25 Texas Tech 75,
No. 6 Kansas 67
LUBBOCK, Texas — Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and short-handed Texas Tech upended Kansas.
The Red Raiders (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) never trailed in the second half. Ochai Agbaji’s 3-pointer with 1:12 left cut the Kansas deficit to four points, but Williams made two free thows and Kansas didn’t score again.
No. 9 Auburn 85, Florida 73
K.D. Johnson scored 23 points and Auburn extended its winning streak to 11 by beating Florida.
Auburn held off a big second-half surge by Florida (9-5, 0-2 Southeastern Conference), which was led by Colin Castleton’s 22 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Duruji scored 14 for the Gators, while Myreon Jones added 13.
No. 10 Michigan St. at Michigan, ppd.
Oklahoma 79, No. 11 Iowa St. 66
NORMAN, Okla. — Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half to defeat Iowa State.
Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners (12-3, 2-1 Big 12), who took control with a 14-0 run spanning five minutes late in the second half.
No. 12 Houston 76, Wichita St. 66
HOUSTON -- Josh Carlton had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Houston won its sixth straight.
Carlton was eight of 12 from the field and also blocked four shots.
Taze Moore scored 17 points, Fabian White Jr. added 15 and Jamal Shead had 10 points and seven assists for the Cougars. Houston (14-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) extended its home winning streak to 34 games.
Oklahoma St. 64, No. 14 Texas 51
STILLWATER, Okla. — Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and sending Oklahoma State past Texas.
Bryce Williams contributed 11 points for the Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 Big 12), who had lost two in a row and four of five.
Missouri 92, No. 15 Alabama 86
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored a career-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds as Missouri beat No. 15 Alabama 92-86 Saturday for its first win in three weeks.
The Tigers (7-7, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) had been 0-2 with another game postponed because of COVID-19 issues since their last victory on Dec. 18. They hadn’t played since Dec. 29.
No. 16 Kentucky 92, Georgia 77
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points, and Kentucky shot 63% after halftime to pull away from Georgia for the win.
No. 16 Providence 83, St. John’s 73
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nate Watson had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help Providence rally in the second half and beat St. John’s.
It was the 300th career victory for Friars coach Ed Cooley. He is now 300-206 in 11 seasons at Providence and five seasons at Fairfield.
No. 21 LSU 79, No. 18 Tennessee 67
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tari Eason capped a 24-point, 12-rebound performance with a pivotal dunk in transition with 1:21 left, and LSU held on to beat Tennessee for the Tigers’ second-straight triumph over a ranked opponent.
No. 19 Villanova 79, DePaul 64
CHICAGO — Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points, and Villanova beat DePaul.
Gillespie shot 5 of 9 from the field and sank all five of his free throws in the second half as the Wildcats (11-4, 4-1 Big East) earned their fourth straight win. Gillespie also added a team-high four assists and four rebounds.
San Diego State 79,
No. 20 Colorado State 49
SAN DIEGO — Matt Bradley scored 26 points and San Diego State handed Colorado State its first loss of the season in a game that wasn’t supposed to be played until March 1.
Colorado State had been one of three undefeated teams left in Division I coming into Saturday.
No. 24 Seton Hall 90, UConn 87, OT
NEWARK, N.J. --Kadary Richmond scored 27 points, including 17 straight, as Seton Hall beat UConn in overtime.
Richmond had only two points in the first half. The Pirates trailed 54-45 with 16:01 left when the sophomore took over with a scoring spree, capped by a 3-pointer that put them ahead 62-61 with 11:48 to go. Richmond shot 10 for 13 overall from the field.
Women’s
No. 12 Iowa St. 78, TCU 47
AMES, Iowa — Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian on Saturday.
No. 18 BYU 94, Pacific 68
PROVO, Utah — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points to lead four in double figures and BYU rolled in a rout of Pacific.
No. 23 Oklahoma 82, Kansas 68
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Taylor Robertson scored 24 points, Madi Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Oklahoma defeated Kansas.
