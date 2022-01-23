Men’s
No. 2 Auburn 80,
No. 12 Kentucky 71
AUBURN, Ala. — Walker Kessler scored 19 points and K.D. Johnson added 17, helping No. 2 Auburn keep its hot streak alive with an 80-71 victory over No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.
The Tigers (18-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010. It was big enough that the traditional football school had students set up tents Friday morning, camping out to make sure they got in.
The Tigers, who have matched the highest ranking in program history, made it worth the wait. Fans chanted No. 1 in the final moments, hoping to supplant Gonzaga.
Kentucky’s No. 2 scorer, TyTy Washington, only played eight minutes and scored four points before being helped off the court with a left ankle injury. He didn’t return.
Johnson made 3 of 5 3-pointers for Auburn. Kessler hit 8 of 10 shots and had seven rebounds. Jabari Smith had 14 points and seven boards for the Tigers, who hit their first 15 free throws in the second half.
No. 5 Baylor 65, Oklahoma 51
NORMAN, Okla. - Adam Flagler scored 16 points and No. 5 Baylor won its 14th straight game away from home.
LJ Cryer added 14 points and Matthew Mayer had 12 for the Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12). The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week.
Umoja Gibson scored 13 points and Elijah Harkless added 12 for the Sooners (12-7, 2-5), who committed 25 turnovers. Oklahoma lost its fourth straight after a promising start that saw the Sooners nearly crack the AP Top 25.
No. 6 Duke 79, Syracuse 59
DURHAM, N.C. — AJ Griffin hit five 3-pointers — the most by a Duke player this season — as the sixth-ranked Blue Devils bolted to an early lead and never trailed.
Griffin was one of four players for Duke (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points, joining Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams. Banchero had 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Joey Baker added 11 points and Jeremy Roach dished out a career-high nine assists for Duke.
No. 7 Kansas 78, Kansas St. 75
MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Ochai Agbaji hit a baseline jumper with 9 seconds left as No. 7 Kansas snapped Kansas State’s two-game winning streak against ranked foes.
Agbaji’s shot gave Kansas its first lead since early in the first half. He finished with 29 points.
Jalen Wilson added 16 points for Kansas (16-2, 5-1 Big 12), and Christian Braun and David McCormack had 11 each.
No. 10 Houston 79,
East Carolina 36
HOUSTON — Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as No. 10 Houston won its ninth game in a row and 36thth straight at home.
Edwards scored 17 first-half points as the Cougars (17-2, 6-0 American) built a 44-14 halftime lead. Edwards, who finished with six 3-pointers, has scored at least 23 points in each of the last three games and made at least six 3-pointers. Josh Carlton added 14 points and nine rebounds for Houston.
No. 11 Villanova 85,
Georgetown 74
WASHINGTON -- Collin Gillespie scored 28 points and Justin Moore added 19 as No. 11 Villanova beat the Hoyas for the 17th time in 20 meetings.
Gillespie connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including four in the second half for the Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East).
Jermaine Samuels had 18 points for Villanova, which avoided back-to-back losses after dropping a rare home game to Marquette on Wednesday.
No. 24 Tennessee 64, No. 13 LSU 50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points as No. 24 Tennessee handed No. 13 LSU its third straight loss.
Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) opened with a 14-0 run spanning more than six minutes. After leading by five at halftime, the Vols started the second half with an 8-2 spurt.
TCU 59, No. 15 Iowa St. 44
AMES, Iowa - Damion Baugh scored 23 points on 11-of-17 shooting as Texas Christian held the No. 15 Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum.
The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018.
Iowa State (14-5, 2-5 Big 12) struggled to get much going offensively, hitting just 31% of its shots and committing 11 turnovers. Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season.
No. 18 Texas Tech 78,
West Virginia 65
LUBBOCK, Texas -- Terrence Shannon scored a season-high 23 points with a go-ahead three-point play as No. 18 Texas Tech remained undefeated in 12 games at home.
Kevin Obanor added 18 points and Bryson Williams had 13 for Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2). Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 21 points.
After West Virginia took its only lead in the second half on a 3-pointer by Sherman with 6:21 left, Shannon’s three-point play on the ensuing possession put the Red Raiders up 56-54. That layup when being fouled was part of Shannon making his last four field goal attempts, including back-to-back 3-pointers that extended the margin to 65-56, and a slam dunk with 1:12 left after the last of West Virginia’s 17 turnovers.
Missouri St 79,
No. 22 Loyola Chicago 69
CHICAGO -- Isiaih Mosley scored 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting as the Bears ended No. 22 Loyola Chicago’s 30-game home winning streak.
Donovan Clay added 16 points and Gaige Prim 11 for the Bears, who last beat an AP top-25 team Dec. 28, 2011, when it defeated No. 21 Creighton.
Braden Morris had 16 points and Lucas Williamson 11 for Loyola Chicago.
No. 23 Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 51
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 14 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining as No. 23 Texas snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) won despite going more than 10 minutes without scoring in the first half. They were coming off losses to No. 15 Iowa State and Kansas State.
Tre Mitchell scored 12 for Texas, including a bank shot in the lane with 56 seconds left. Timmy Allen had 11 points and eight rebounds. Courtney Ramey added 10 points, including a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining.
Women’s
No. 15 Texas 68, TCU 47
FORT WORTH, Texas — Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren combined to score 27 points and distribute nine assists as No. 15 Texas continued its season-long road success by cruising past in-state Big 12 Conference rival TCU 68-47 on Saturday.
Coming off a statement win at No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48 on Wednesday, the Longhorns are now 6-1 on the road with four wins coming against ranked teams. Texas has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 meetings with the Horned Frogs and hold a 47-4 advantage all-time in the series.
Aliyah Matharu hit two 3-pointers as the Longhorns (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) built a 16-10 lead that ballooned to a 38-19 lead at intermission.
No. 17 BYU 74, San Diego 63
SAN DIEGO — Shaylee Gonzales scored a season-high 29 points and No. 17 BYU pulled away in the third quarter to beat San Diego 74-63 on Saturday.
BYU (15-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference) has won seven consecutive games and ended a two-game skid against San Diego (10-9, 2-3).
Gonzales was 11 of 15 from the field with two 3-pointers, eight rebounds and four assists. Paisley Harding added 19 points for BYU, which scored 48 points in the paint. Lauren Gustin grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points.
Jordyn Edwards had 13 points and five assists to lead the Toreros, who have lost three straight. Kasey Neubert added 10 points.
BYU built a four-point halftime advantage and opened the third quarter on a 19-8 run for a 55-40 lead with about three minutes left. Gonzales scored six points and Harding made a 3-pointer during the stretch.
BYU pushed the lead to 20 points midway through the fourth.
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 66, Jacksonville St. 44
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points, Kerstie Phills added 17 plus nine rebounds and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Jacksonville State in a meeting of unbeaten Atlantic Sun Conference division leaders.
Emma List added 14 points for the Eagles (17-1, 6-0), who shot 49% in winning their 10th straight game.
Morehouse had a bucket and a 3-pointer that capped a 9-0 run to open the game for the Eagles. Morehouse had 11 points by quarter’s end as FGCU took a 22-11 lead and stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.
