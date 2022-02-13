Men’s
No. 1 Auburn 75, Texas A&M 58
AUBURN, Ala. — Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss.
No. 2 Gonzaga 75,
No. 22 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58 on Saturday night and win its 14th straight.
No. 4 Arizona 92, Washington 68
SEATTLE — Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points and Azuolas Tubelis added 21 points and 10 rebounds as Arizona won its sixth straight game.
No. 5 Kentucky 78, Florida 57
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds for his nation-leading 18th double-double of the season and 11th in a row to lead Kentucky.
Memphis 69, No. 6 Houston 59
HOUSTON — Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis snapped the Cougars’ 37-game home winning streak.
Houston also lost its second straight after a 12-game winning streak. It’s the first time the Cougars have lost consecutive games since January 2017, when they lost three in a row.
No. 7 Duke 72, Boston College 61
BOSTON — Paolo Banchero had 16 points and 14 rebounds as Duke pulled away midway into the second half and beat BC for the 19th time in their last 21 meetings.
No. 8 Kansas 71, Oklahoma 69
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 22 points as Kansas used a late run to hold on.
The Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes.
The Sooners closed to 70-69 before Wilson hit a free throw. Jordan Goldwire’s jumper in the last seconds caromed away for Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8).
No. 9 Texas Tech 82, TCU 69
LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting as Texas Tech overcame a 13-point deficit to remain undefeated in 15 home games.
No. 10 Baylor 80, No. 20 Texas 63
WACO, Texas — Adam Flagler had 20 points with four 3-pointers and 10th-ranked Baylor, after losing big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome left knee injury, went on to beat No. 20 Texas 80-63 on Saturday.
Flagler made his first five shots, including three 3s, while scoring 13 points in the first half when Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) had two huge spurts — first a 12-0 run, and later a stretch of 13 consecutive points.
James Akinjo added 15 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Bears.
Flo Thamba, the 6-foot-10 forward forced into extended minutes with Tchamwa Tchatchoua hurt, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes. Kendall Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.
No. 11 Providence 76,
DePaul 73, OT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jared Bynum scored 25 points off the bench and Al Durham and Nate Watson finished with 16 points apiece as Providence won its eighth straight game.
No. 15 Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as the Wildcats rallied from a seven-point deficit.
Rutgers 73, No. 14 Wisconsin 65
MADISON, Wis. — Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points as Rutgers downed a ranked team for the third straight game and fourth time this season, a school record.
No. 16 Ohio St. 68, Michigan 57
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — E. J. Liddell had 26 points and Cedric Russell added 12 as the Buckeyes rebounded from a two-point loss at Rutgers.
No. 17 Michigan St. 76, Indiana 61
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Malik Hall scored 18 points and Tyson Walker came off the bench to add 15 as the Spartans snapped a two-game losing streak.
Butler 85, No. 18 Marquette 79
INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Golden scored a career-high 22 points and Bo Hodges added 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Butler hold on for a surprising victory.
No. 19 Tennessee 73,
Vanderbilt 64
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Tennessee.
No. 23 Murray St. 57,
Morehead St. 53
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Tevin Brown made a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining and KJ Williams added two free throws 12 seconds later as No. 23 Murray State rallied for its 14th consecutive victory.
Women’s
No. 7 Indiana 76,
Michigan State 58
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger scored a career-high 29 points to lead Indiana over Michigan State.
No. 9 Iowa St. 93, TCU 70
FORT WORTH, Texas Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and Iowa State won its fifth straight with a victory over TCU.
No. 10 Baylor 75, West Virginia 57
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, Jordan Lewis made consecutive 3-pointers to finally put No. 10 Baylor ahead to stay and the Bears beat West Virginia 75-57 on Saturday night.
No. 16 Texas 78,
No. 12 Oklahoma 63
AUSTIN, Texas — Audrey Warren matched her career high with 21 points and Texas seized control of the game in the third quarter against Oklahoma.
No. 20 BYU 84,
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69
MORAGA— Shaylee Gonzales had a career-high 35 points, seven steals and six assists as BYU beat Saint Mary’s.
Paisley Harding scored 18 points for BYU (21-2, 11-1 West Coast Conference), Lauren Gustin had 15 points and 11 rebounds for her 13th double-double, and Tegan Graham added 11 points.
Stetson 58,
No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 55
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 15 points, Kiya Turner had 14 points and a tied a career high with 11 rebounds as Stetson beat Florida Gulf Coast and snapped the Eagles’ 33-game win streak in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
