Men’s
No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68
AUBURN, Ala. — Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.
No. 2 Gonzaga 104, Portland 72
SPOKANE, Wash. — Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points and Gonzaga made 18 3-pointers to beat Portland for its 10th straight victory.
No. 3 Arizona 67, Arizona St. 56
TUCSON, Ariz. — Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo scored 14 points each as Arizona turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to win despite some woeful shooting.
The Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) shot 32% from the floor and went 3 for 23 from 3, yet found a way to win behind superb second-half defense.
Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for Alabama to key the upset in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Alabama (14-7) has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season. The Crimson Tide also knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later.
No. 12 Kentucky 80,
No. 5 Kansas 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Keion Brooks scored 27 points as Kentucky manhandled the Jayhawks.
The Wildcats grabbed a 20-point halftime lead in Allen Fieldhouse and cruised to improve to 24-10 all-time in the series. Kansas had won four of the past five coming in. The last Kentucky win in Allen Fieldhouse was in 1985.
No. 7 Houston 63, UCF 49
ORLANDO, Fla. — Kyler Edwards scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and Josh Carlton added 13 points and 14 rebounds Houston beat UCF for its 10th straight victory.
No. 7 UCLA 66, Stanford 43
LOS ANGELES — Jules Bernard scored 16 points and UCLA stymied Stanford’s shooters in a victory to regain sole possession of first place in the Pac-12.
The Bruins (16-2) won their sixth in a row and improved to 8-1 in league play, snapping a tie atop the league standings with idle Arizona.
Jake Kyman added a season-high 15 points, bolstering the Bruins’ offense with leading scorer Johnny Juzang in COVID-19 protocols for the second straight game. Tyger Campbell had 10 points and nine assists.
Isa Silva scored eight points off the bench to lead Stanford (12-7, 5-4), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.
No. 9 Duke 74, Louisville 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3-pointers during a late 12-0 run to help Duke escape.
The Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to forge several ties, the last at 60-all on El Ellis’ long 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Wendell Moore Jr.‘s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with timely blocks, the latter of which set up Griffin’s critical 3 to make it 65-60.
No. 10 Michigan St. 83,
Michigan 67
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points as Michigan State held off its in-state rival.
The Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) pulled away by outscoring their rivals 14-3 early in the second half and didn’t have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.
No. 13 Texas Tech 76,
Mississippi St. 50
LUBBOCK, Texas - Adonis Arms had 16 points and seven assists as Texas Tech stayed undefeated at home.
Kevin Obanor added 13 points while Mylik Wilson had 12 and Bryson Williams 10 for the Red Raiders (16-5), who are 13-0 at home this season. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds.
No. 14 Villanova 73, St. John’s 62
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie scored 17 points, and Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels each had 15 as Villanova used a 3-point-happy first half to cruise.
The Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East) put this one away with a decisive 19-2 run and nine 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes for their third straight win.
Texas 52, No. 18 Tennessee 51
AUSTIN, Texas — Timmy Allen’s free throw with 6 seconds left sent Texas to a win over Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night after the Volunteers rallied from 17 points down in the second half.
Allen missed his first attempt, then made his second to give the Longhorns the lead. After calling timeout, Tennessee (14-6) scrambled to get the ball up court for Josiah-Jordan James 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim before Texas swatted away the rebound.
TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Chuck O’Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime, including three consecutive 3-pointers from basically the same spot and TCU held on to beat slumping LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
TCU (14-4) had its largest lead at 50-34 with 15:59 left after O’Bannon’s third consecutive 3 in a 76-second span from the right wing.
No. 20 UConn 57, DePaul 50
CHICAGO -- R.J. Cole scored 25 points as Connecticut won its fifth in a row.
Cole scored over half of his team’s first-half points, helping the Huskies (15-4, 6-2 Big East) continue their surge up the conference standings.
No. 21 Xavier 74, Creighton 64
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Nunge and Paul Scruggs fueled a dramatic second-half turnaround that saw Xavier score 29 of the first 31 points of the period to wipe out a 17-point deficit agains Creighton.
No. 23 Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50
AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as Iowa State won in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
No. 24 Illinois 59,
Northwestern 56
EVANSTON, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn returned from a concussion and scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Illinois.
Cockburn hit 10 of 17 shots, but his teammates combined for a dismal 12-of-34 shooting clip, allowing the Wildcats to hang around despite going 20 of 56 from the field and 6 of 18 from 3-point range.
No. 25 Davidson 77, La Salle 69
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Davidson held off La Salle in Bob McKillop’s 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats.
The 71-year-old McKillop is 624-376 during his 33 seasons at Davidson.
Women’s
No. 18 Oklahoma 65,
No. 9 Texas 63
NORMAN, Okla. — Madi Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Texas 65-63 on Saturday.
Taylor Robertson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners (18-3, 7-2), who remained tied with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead.
No. 11 Baylor 87, West Virginia 54
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith combined to score 25 of their 40 points in the first half when Baylor took a 30-point lead, Jordan Lewis had a triple-double and the Bears beat West Virginia.
No. 13 Iowa St. 88, Texas Tech 65
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emily Ryan scored 20 points with seven assists, Lexi Donarski added 19 points and No. 13 Iowa State cruised to a win over Texas Tech.
No. 16 BYU 99, San Francisco 58
PROVO, Utah — Paisley Harding scored 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting and Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 points and BYU beat San Francisco.
No. 25 Kansas St. 63, TCU 54
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee scored 25 points and Kansas State pulled away in the final five minutes to beat TCU.
