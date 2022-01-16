Men’s
Oklahoma St. 61, No. 1 Baylor 54
WACO, Texas — Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat No. 1 Baylor 61-54 on Saturday, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.
The Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) are likely to lose their spot at the top of the AP Top 25 early next week.
After trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, Baylor was within 55-54 when LJ Cryer made two free throws to cap a 14-2 run.
Thompson made two free throws with 26 seconds left, then Bears guard Adam Flagler had turnovers on consecutive possessions — losing the ball out of bounds on a drive to the basket, then a bad pass. Thompson was fouled making the steal, then made two more free throws before a game-capping breakaway dunk after Baylor missed its last shot.
No. 2 Gonzaga 115, Santa Clara 83
SANTA CLARA -- Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 to lead the No. 2 Bulldogs to their 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.
Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 WCC), which leads the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).
No. 4 Auburn 80, Mississippi 71
OXFORD, Miss. — Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Mississippi.
Oregon 79, No. 5 USC 69
LOS ANGELES — Oregon knocked off a top-five team for the second time in two games, beating No. 5 Southern California 79-69 Saturday night behind Will Richardson’s career-high 28 points.
De’Vion Harmon had 16 points and N’Faly Dante added 12 for Oregon (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12), which has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over third-ranked UCLA on Thursday.
Southern California came into the game fourth nationally in field goal defense, holding opponents to 36.6% shooting. Yet the Ducks hit their first four and nine of their first 13 en route to going 29 of 58 (50%) from the floor.
Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 18 points apiece. USC (14-2, 4-2) has dropped two of its last three after opening the season with 13 straight wins.
Richardson had five of Oregon’s 10 3-pointers as it shot 10 of 21 from beyond the arc. The Ducks also had a 34-30 advantage in points in the paint, with 14 of their 19 two-point field goals being either dunks or layups.
Oregon took control early when it went on a 13-3 run to take an 18-8 lead five minutes into the game. The Ducks hit three 3-pointers during the spurt, including two by Richardson.
Ellis hit two straight shots from beyond the arc to pull the Trojans within 32-27 with 4:01 remaining before the Ducks closed the half with a 13-2 spurt to take a 45-29 advantage. Richardson had eight points during the late run, and Eric Williams Jr. scored five.
The Ducks extended their lead to 55-37 five minutes into the second half. Chevez Goodwin got the Trojans within nine on a free throw with 4:54 remaining, but they could not draw any closer.
No. 6 Arizona 82, Utah 64
TUCSON, Ariz. — Azoulas Tubelis scored 32 points, Christian Koloko added 16 points, and Arizona dominated Utah inside for the win.
No. 8 Duke 88, NC State 73
DURHAM, N.C. -- Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks as No. 8 Duke dominated inside with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness.
Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points to help the Blue Devils win for the third time in four games since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 58.3% and had complete control of the paint behind Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore.
No. 9 Kansas 85, West Virginia 59
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Jalen Wilson added 23 points and eight boards as ninth-ranked Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to rout the Mountaineers.
Ochai Agbaji also had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1), who led just 33-31 at halftime but blitzed through the second half to remain perfect against the Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) in 10 meetings at Allen Fieldhouse.
Northwestern 64,
No. 10 Michigan St. 62
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 64-62 Saturday for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.
The Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining.
No. 11 Houston 66, Tulsa 64
TULSA, Okla. — Kyler Edwards made seven 3-pointers as part of his 29 points, and Houston held off several rallies by Tulsa for a narrow victory.
Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard missed a game-tying layup with a second to play, and the Golden Hurricanes had another chance with 0.4 seconds remaining but Houston blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt.
Arkansas 65, No. 12 LSU 58
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play to send Arkansas past No. 12 LSU for its first road win of the season.
No. 15 Iowa St. 79, No. 21 Texas 70
AMES, Iowa - Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as No. 15 Iowa State held on against No. 21 Texas.
Kalscheur’s long-range shooting helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2).
No. 17 Xavier 80, Creighton 73
CINCINNATI -- Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as No. 17 Xavier rallied after the break.
Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures scoring, helping the Musketeers bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday to No. 14 Villanova.
No. 18 Kentucky 107,
No. 22 Tennessee 79
LEXINGTON, KY. — Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points and Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points as No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68%.
Kansas St. 62, No. 19 Texas Tech 51
MANHATTAN, KAN. -- Nijel Pack scored 14 points and Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left as Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak.
Marquette 73, No. 20 Seton Hall 72
MILWAUKEE - Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left as Marquette withstood a long second-half drought and won for the fourth straight time.
Mississippi St. 78,
No. 24 Alabama 76
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State, which held off Alabama.
Alabama was looking to rebound from its 81-77 loss to rival No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday, but Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points, while Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14 and Charles Bediako had 11 points.
Women’s
Oregon 68, No. 7 Arizona 66, OT
EUGENE, Ore. — Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday.
The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally’s 20 points and 13 rebounds and Sedona Prince’s 16 points.
Shaina Pellington and Bendu Yeaney each scored 14 points to pace Arizona (12-2, 2-2), while Cate Reese scored 10.
No. 9 Iowa St. 74, Oklahoma St. 60
STILLWATER, Okla. — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60 on Saturday.
No. 10 UConn 78, Xavier 41
HARTFORD, Conn. — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored 20 points, Christyn Williams added 19 and UConn routed Xavier to win its 165th straight conference game.
No. 13 Texas 73, West Virginia 57
AUSTIN, Texas — Aliyah Matharu scored 26 points to lead four in double figures and Texas cruised to a win over West Virginia.
No. 18 BYU 77,
Loyola Marymount 37
LOS ANGELES — Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points and had five rebounds, five assists and five steals in BYU’s easy victory over Loyola Marymount.
No. 23 Oklahoma 100, TCU 71
NORMAN, Okla. — Madi Williams scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in Oklahoma’s big win over TCU.
Texas Tech 64, No. 25 Kansas St. 45
LUBBOCK, Texas — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bryn Gerlich added a career-high 16 and Texas Tech beat Kansas State.
