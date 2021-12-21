Top 25 Men
No. 1 Baylor 94, Alcorn State 57
WACO, Texas — Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Baylor beat Alcorn State.
Baylor (11-0) took a 10-point lead on a 3-pointer by James Akinjo with 14:31 left in the first half and never led by less than 10 after Akinjo’s layup made it 22-11 at the 11:58 mark.
Dominic Brewton led the Braves (1-10) with 19 points. Alcorn State lost its fifth straight and has yet to play a home game this season.
The Bears shot 59% from the floor (35 of 59) and turned 17 Alcorn State turnovers into 25 points.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua had a team-high nine rebounds for Baylor, and he and Thamba combined to go 14 for 14 from the floor. Akinjo had 14 points and seven assists.
No. 3 Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping Purdue rout Incarnate Word.
The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Williams added 12 and eight, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and five boards.
Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Cardinals (2-10).
No. 4 Gonzaga 95, Northern Arizona 49
SPOKANE, Wash. — Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 58 games.
Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga (10-2), which was coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season as the nation’s top-ranked team.
Jalen Cone scored 19 points for Northern Arizona (4-8), which has lost six of seven. The Lumberjacks have never beaten a ranked opponent and were undone in this one by 32% shooting and 20 turnovers.
Gonzaga shot 55% and committed only five turnovers.
Top 25 Women
No. 7 Tennessee 112, ETSU 58
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sara Puckett came off the bench to score 19 points and Tamari Key added 16 to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a convincing victory over East Tennessee.
Keyen Green contributed 13 points, Kaiya Wynn had 12 and 10 rebounds, Alexus Dye had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Karoline Striplin scored 10 for the Lady Volunteers (10-1), who rebounded from Saturday’s loss to Stanford with the conquest.
Jakhyia Davis scored 17 points and Aaliyah had 12 for East Tennessee (1-11). Davis, at 6-foot-3, was the only Buccaneer taller than 6-foot. That allowed 6-6 Key to have several opportunities down low.
Tennessee had a pair of 15-0 runs — one late in the first quarter and into the second quarter, and the other to start the third quarter — that put the game well out of reach.
No. 18 South Florida 77, West Virginia 55
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Elena Tsineke scored 20 points, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points and 12 rebounds and South Florida beat West Virginia in the West Palm Beach Invitational.
South Florida snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, getting its second victory over West Virginia in nine meetings. USF took the first meeting, 66-56, on Feb. 25, 2006.
Maria Alvarez also scored 14 points and Bethy Mununga had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for USF (9-3), which has won four straight and six of seven. Mununga leads the American Conference, and is ninth in the nation, averaging 11.9 rebounds per game.
Madisen Smith led West Virginia (6-3) with 15 points. Kirsten Deans added 13 points with five assists.
No. 21 LSU 70, Clemson 56
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Khayla Pointer had 20 points and eight assists, Faustine Aifuwa had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and LSU beat Clemson in the West Palm Beach Invitational.
LSU (10-1) has won nine straight games to surpass last season’s win total. The Tigers were 9-13 last season, sparking a coaching change that brought in Kim Mulkey.
Kiara Lewis scored 13 points and Delicia Washington had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson (6-5), which plays Dayton on Tuesday.
No. 23 Texas A&M 77, UTSA 51
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aaliyah Patty had 20 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks, Destiny Pitts added 14 points and Texas A&M beat UTSA.
Patty scored 14 of her points in the first quarter as Texas A&M built a 14-point lead. The Aggies extended it to 44-22 at the break. Patty had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, securing her double-double with eight minutes left.
Charlene Mass helped UTSA get within single digits in the third quarter. She scored six straight points during UTSA’s quarter-opening 8-0 run, and she capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer to make it 51-44 with 2:24 left in the third. But Patty scored four of the next seven points and Texas A&M led by double figures the entire fourth quarter.
Qadashah Hoppie had 13 points and Sydnee Roby added nine points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (10-2), which hosts Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.
Mass finished with 14 points for UTSA (3-8). Jadyn Pimentel added 10 points and Elena Blanding grabbed 10 rebounds. The Roadrunners shot just 29.9% from the field.
