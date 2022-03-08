Top 25 Women
No. 6 UConn 70, Villanova 40
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Evina Westbrook scored 13 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 12 points and No. 6 UConn put forth another dominant defensive effort to beat Villanova in the Big East championship game.
It was the 20th Big East tournament championship for UConn, which avenged a loss last month to the Wildcats. That three-point defeat ended UConn’s 169-game conference winning streak dating to 2013.
UConn (25-5) only had eight healthy players for that game. Now the Huskies are healthy and coach Geno Auriemma has one of his deepest teams over the past two decades.
That includes bringing national player of the year Paige Bueckers off the bench. Bueckers is coming off a left knee injury in December. She finished with two points.
Conference player of the year Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats (23-8) with 16 points.
No. 15 BYU 59, Portland 52
LAS VEGAS — Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, Paisley Harding added 14 and BYU beat Portland in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.
Top-seeded BYU (26-2) avenged its only conference loss this season, 75-64 at Portland on Feb. 3. The Cougars will try to win their first WCC tournament championship since 2019 when they face second-seeded Gonzaga on Tuesday.
Tegan Graham had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for BYU.
Maisie Burnham scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half and Alex Fowler had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Portland (19-10).
Top 25 Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 71
LAS VEGAS — Drew Timme scored 27 points, Chet Holmgren added 17, and top-ranked Gonzaga reached the West Coast Conference championship game for the 25th straight year by holding off San Francisco.
The Zags (25-3) worked the ball into the paint early and often, pushing around the smaller Dons while racing to a 24-point second-half lead. The Dons (24-9) mounted a late comeback, pulling within eight while holding Gonzaga without a field goal over the final 5:33.
Gonzaga made four free throws down the stretch to win its 14th straight opening WCC tournament game. Andrew Nembhard had 17 points and nine assists while leading Gonzaga’s offense. Holmgren had seven rebounds and blocked six shots.
Khalil Shabazz scored 27 points for San Francisco. Julian Rishwain added 20.
San Francisco is on the cusp of its first NCAA Tournament since 1998. The Dons are No. 24 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting teams.
No. 17 Saint Mary’s 75, Santa Clara 72
LAS VEGAS — Tommy Kuhse scored 27 points, Logan Johnson hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds left after blocking a shot and Saint Mary’s held off a late rally to beat Santa Clara to advance to the WCC tournament title game.
Saint Mary’s moves on to meet Gonzaga in the title game for the fifth time in seven years.
The Gaels (25-6) shut down one of the nation’s best-shooting teams for most of the night, building a 15-point lead.
The Broncos (21-11) came charging back, pulling within 73-71 on Keshawn Justice’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left, and got the ball back after Jalen Williams blocked Kuhse’s layup attempt.
Williams then drove the lane in an attempt to give the Broncos the lead, but was blocked by Johnson. Williams’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer hit off the side of the rim.
Justice and Josip Vrankic led Santa Clara with 17 points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.