No. 3 Purdue 64, Michigan St. 63
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue hold off Michigan State.
Purdue freshman guard Foster Loyer had 17 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 25.7 seconds left in a game that had the intensity of a matchup in March. The Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) have won 17 of their first 18, matching a school mark set during the 1987-88 season.
Tyson Walker put the Spartans ahead with 11 seconds remaining with a mid-range jumper, giving him a season-high 30 points. A.J. Hoggard had 14 points and eight assists, while Joey Hauser added 10 points for the Spartans.
No. 17 Miami 82, Syracuse 78
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Norchad Omier had 16 points and 16 rebounds and Miami overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Syracuse.
Harlond Beverly also scored 16 points for the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Nijel Pack finished with 15 points and Jordan Miller had 13.
Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 25 points and Joseph Girard III finished with 21 for the Orange (12-7, 5-3).
No. 18 College of Charleston 82, William & Mary 54
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ante Brzovic scored 17 points and Dalton Bolon added 15 points as College of Charleston won its 18th straight.
The Cougars (19-1, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 19 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation’s longest winning streak and remained a perfect 13-0 at home this season.
William & Mary (8-11, 3-3) was led by Ben Wight’s 14 points.
No. 24 FAU 76, W. Kentucky 62
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Nicholas Boyd had 16 points, Alijah Martin added 15 off the bench and Florida Atlantic used a second-half surge to earn its 16th consecutive victory.
Hours after becoming ranked for the first time in school history, the Owls (17-1, 7-0 Conference USA) led by 34-33 at halftime before shooting 54% to break open a close game. Johnell Davis came off the bench to add 14 points for the Owls.
Dayvion McKnight had 15 points and Jordan Rawls 13 for W. Kentucky (11-7, 3-4), ending a three-game conference winning streak.
