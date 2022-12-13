Rice Texas Basketball

Associated Press

Texas associate head coach Rodney Terry looks on during the first half against Rice, Monday, in Austin, Texas. Terry took over for suspended coach Chris Beard. Texas won 87-81 in overtime.

 

 Stephen Spillman

No. 7 Texas 87, Rice 81, OT

AUSTIN, Texas — No. 7 Texas played without Chris Beard after the coach was suspended for a felony domestic violence arrest, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an overtime win against Rice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.