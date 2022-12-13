No. 7 Texas 87, Rice 81, OT
AUSTIN, Texas — No. 7 Texas played without Chris Beard after the coach was suspended for a felony domestic violence arrest, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an overtime win against Rice.
Beard was arrested early Monday morning after a woman alleged he choked and bit her. Texas announced about 90 minutes before tipoff he was suspended without pay and that assistant coach Rodney Terry would lead the team.
The statement did not commit to Terry as acting coach beyond Monday night, but he does have two previous head coaching stints at UTEP (2018-21) and Fresno State (2011-18). Terry got a round of applause in pregame when he was announced as “acting head coach” before tipoff.
Quincy Olivari scored 28 points for Rice, which missed the potential game winner in the final seconds of regulation.
Terry was animated in Beard’s absence, often standing courtside and waving his arms to pump up the crowd in a tense matchup that featured the teams trading baskets for most of the second half.
Beard is in his second season of a seven-year contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. His contract includes a provision that he could fired for cause if arrested on a felony charge.
Beard had Texas (8-2) humming in his second season. After starting 6-0, the Longhorns were No. 2, the program’s highest ranking in more than a decade.
The Longhorns started slow against against the Owls (6-4). Texas trailed at halftime and couldn’t put together the run to finish Rice in regulation.
According to the arrest affidavit, the woman told police she is his fiance and they have been in a relationship for six years. She said they had been in an argument where she broke his glasses before he “just snapped on me and became super violent.”
According to the affidavit, the woman told police “he choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts.”
No. 15 Gonzaga 88,
Northern Illinois 67
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 26 points and No. 15 Gonzaga beat Northern Illinois, extending the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games.
Ben Gregg had a career-high 18 points and seven rebounds for the Zags (8-3), and fellow reserve Malachi Smith finished with 14 points. Timme went 9 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 at the line.
“I wasn’t really thinking about scoring,” Gregg said. “I know my role and my role is to bring the energy whenever I can and today it was with scoring.”
Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Arizona won 71 straight at home between 1987-92 before its streak was halted by UCLA.
Gonzaga’s next home game is Dec. 20 against Montana.
Gregg, who had scored 23 points all season, helped key a 13-1 run midway through the second half. Smith hit two key 3-pointers during the decisive stretch.
Keshawn Williams scored 25 points for Northern Illinois (3-7), and Anthony Crump had 20.
“Just wear and tear. In the first half, we were able to use our quickness and guys made some timely shots and we defended the ball really well,” Northern Illinois coach Rashon Burno said. “Second half, it’s a bigger team at home and a couple 8-0 runs that we couldn’t come back from.”
Gonzaga never trailed and led by as many as 21. The Zags converted 15 Northern Illinois turnovers into 17 points and outscored the Huskies 44-24 in the paint.
“I thought we played really, really good defense in the first 10 minutes and we were stringing together stops, but we’re just a little rushed and unsettled on offense,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “It made for kind of a mucked up game. We were taking shots on their terms and not on ours.”
