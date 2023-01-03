MEN
Rutgers 65, No. 1 Purdue 64
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking road victory.
It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue. Last year, the Scarlet Knights needed a half-court buzzer-beater on its home court to pull off the school’s first win over a No. 1 ranked team.
This time Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) did it in front of Mackey Arena’s 49th consecutive sellout crowd.
Spencer finished with 14 points while Paul Mulcahy had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1) were led by Zach Edey who overcame early foul trouble to finish with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
WOMEN
No. 1 South Carolina 68, Georgia 51
ATHENS, Ga. — Zia Cooke scored a career-high 31 points and No. 1 South Carolina recovered after trailing throughout the first half to beat Georgia.
Aliyah Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, scored a season-low four points, her second consecutive game in single figures. Boston made only one of six shots from the field and had five rebounds.
Cooke, who has scored 14 or more points in six consecutive games, helped fill the scoring void for the Gamecocks. Cooke made four of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws.
Audrey Warren led Georgia with 12 points. Brittney Smith and Javyn Nicholson each had 10.
No. 2 Stanford 73, No. 18 Arizona 57
STANFORD — Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up its defense after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona in a showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats.
Francesca Belibi contributed season-bests of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Stanford (15-1, 3-0 Pac-12), which held Arizona to seven second-quarter points on the way to winning its 10th straight game since the team’s lone defeat in a 76-71 overtime loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 20.
Jade Loville scored 12 for the Wildcats (12-2, 2-1) .
No. 13 Maryland 78, Rutgers 67
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Abby Meyers scored 13 of her 22 points in the first quarter to help Maryland get off to a quick start and the No. 13 Terrapins defeated Rutgers.
Diamond Miller had 13 of her 15 points in the second half for Maryland (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten Conference), Shyanne Sellers added 12 points and Lavender Briggs 10.
Kaylene Smikle scored scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, both season bests for the freshman, to lead Rutgers (6-10, 0-4). Kassondra Brown added 12 points and Chyna Cornwell had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.
