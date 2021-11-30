Top 25 Men
No. 3 Gonzaga 64, Tarleton State 55
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rasir Bolton scored 17 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 as No. 3 Gonzaga beat Tarleton State, rebounding from a narrow loss to Duke last week that knocked the Zags out of the top spot in The Associated Press’ Top 25.
Duke replaced Gonzaga as No. 1 on Monday, ending a string of 20 consecutive weeks the Bulldogs held the top ranking.
Drew Timme scored 10 points for Gonzaga (7-1), which extended its program record by winning its 56th consecutive home game.
Tahj Small scored 25 points for Tarleton State (1-6), which is in its second season of transitioning to Division I.
The Texans, who start four guards and a guard/forward, used an aggressive swarming defense to disrupt Gonzaga for most of the game.
No. 7 Texas 73, Sam Houston State 57
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored a season-high 19 points and No. 7 Texas beat Sam Houston State, as the Longhorns played in cozy and cramped Gregory Gym for the first time in almost five decades.
Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey each scored 14 points for Texas (5-1). Timmy Allen had 12 points and seven assists. Jones added four steals.
Savion Flagg, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, led Sam Houston (2-5) with 16 points. Demarkus Lampley and Javion May each scored 11.
The Longhorns left Gregory Gym in the heart of campus when the spacious but soon-to-be-demolished Frank Erwin Center opened in 1977. The one-game return to the 3,234-seat Gregory Gym was open to only students and some VIPs.
No. 9 Kentucky 85, Central Michigan 57
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added 15 points and No. 9 Kentucky quickly overwhelmed Central Michigan.
The Wildcats (6-1) shot 60% in the first half before cooling off to finish 43% overall while dominating the rebuilding Chippewas (1-5) in most phases. They led 25-5 within seven minutes and maintained at least a 25-point cushion for much of the contest. Kentucky’s six wins have been by an average margin of 28.3 points.
Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 11 points, and Cameron Healy and Miroslav Stafl each added nine for Central Michigan, which dropped its third consecutive game. It spoiled the Lexington return of first-year Chippewas coach Tony Barbee, who took over the program in April after seven seasons as a Kentucky assistant.
The Wildcats won the paint 36-26 and committed just six turnovers while scoring 23 points off 15 Chippewas mistakes.
Top 25 Women
No. 1 South Carolina 79, North Carolina A&T 42
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 29 points on 13-of-13 shooting and powered No. 1 South Carolina to a victory over North Carolina A&T.
The Gamecocks improved to 8-0 for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. And, they did it through their 6-foot-5 All-American junior, who had 18 of South Carolina’s 27 straight points over a 10-minute stretch of the second and third quarters to put away the winless Aggies (0-6).
Boston added 14 rebounds, one off her season high, and three blocked shots during her 20 minutes of action. She also made both her foul shots, each finishing off a three-point play.
South Carolina was a unanimous No. 1 pick in the latest rankings released earlier Monday. But, except for Boston, the Gamecocks didn’t look the part early on against the Aggies.
North Carolina A&T drew within 18-15 on Chanin Scott’s jumper with 8:11 left before half. That’s when Boston led a 22-0 surge to the break, scoring 11 points including her fourth 3-pointer.
When Laeticia Amihere drove the basket for a layup with 1.4 seconds left, South Carolina was up 40-15.
Boston continued her dominant play after the break, scoring South Carolina’s first nine points of the third quarter. Her inside jumper with 6:50 left in the period broke her previous high of 28, set against Florida last New Year’s Eve.
Boston’s 13 field goals were also a career best, topping the 11 she made in that Florida win last season.
Boston came out soon after to loud cheers and spent the rest of the game pulling for her top-ranked teammates.
Amihere finished with nine points and Zia Cooke 8 for South Carolina.
North Carolina A&T is off to its worst start in coach Tarrell Robinson’s 10 seasons. Scott had seven points to lead the Aggies, who shot 22% (14 of 63) from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.