Men
No. 10 Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 64, OT
STILLWATER, Okla. — Adam Flagler scored a career-high 29 points, and James Akinjo’s pull-up jumper with 14 seconds remaining in overtime provided the winning points as No. 10 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it.
Matthew Mayer added 12 points for Baylor (23-5, 11-4 Big 12).
Bryce Thompson scored 15 and Moussa Cisse had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Cowboys (13-14, 6-9).
Oklahoma State beat Baylor 61-54 on Jan. 15 when the Bears were ranked No. 1.
No. 22 Ohio St. 80, Indiana 69, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana in overtime.
Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.
The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good.
Branham, a freshman guard born in Columbus, finished 9 of 13 from the field and topped his season average by 16 points. Liddell had 16 points.
Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson added 13 apiece.
Women
No. 21 Iowa 88, No. 10 Indiana 82
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as No. 21 Iowa defeated No. 10 Indiana.
It was the second time in three days the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-4 Big Ten) defeated the Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4), a schedule change caused by the postponement of the Jan. 23 game at Iowa because of COVID-19 issues within the Hoosiers.
Czinano, third in the nation in field-goal percentage, was 13 of 17 from the field. She had nine points in Iowa’s 11-0 fourth-quarter run that gave the Hawkeyes a 76-70 lead.
Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, was 9 of 20 from the field, but went 9 of 9 in free throws. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists.
