MEN
No. 14 Miami 76, Notre Dame 65
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nigel Pack scored 21 points in his home state to lead No. 14 Miami over Notre Dame 76-65 on Friday.
A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5-of-8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer poured in 13 points in the game’s opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.
Norchad Omier added 18 points, Isaiah Wong 15 and Jordan Miller 12 as Miami (13-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its ninth straight game.
Trey Wertz scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Marcus Hammond 12 for the Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3), who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.
No. 15 Wisconsin 76, Western Michigan 66
MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight game.
Wisconsin (10-2), which hadn’t played since Dec. 15, led 29-27 at halftime and outscored Western Michigan 16-4 in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half. Wisconsin made its first seven shots from the floor during the second half.
Chucky Hepburn scored 11 points and Tyler Wahl added 10 for Wisconsin, which led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Tray Maddox Jr. scored 16 and Lamar Norman Jr. added 12 for Western Michigan (4-9).
Pittsburgh 76, No. 25 North Carolina 74
PITTSBURGH — Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points and Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half to help Pittsburgh knocked off North Carolina.
Burton was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.
Hinson’s 3-pointer from the right wing put Pitt ahead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining. North Carolina (9-5, 1-2 ACC) closed the gap to two points, 74-72, on Tyler Nickel’s layup with two seconds left but Pitt ran out the clock to end the Tar Heels’ four-game winning streak.
Armando Bacot led North Carolina with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. It was his eighth double-double of the season. RJ Davis added 13 points and Pete Nance chipped in with 10 points.
WOMEN
No. 11 Utah 71, Washington St. 66
PULLMAN, Wash. — Kennady McQueen scored 20 points, Alissa Pili added 18 and No. 11 Utah held off Washington State 71-66 on Friday night after blowing a 16-point halftime lead.
Utah’s 38-22 halftime lead was erased with 2:22 remaining in the game when Washington State’s Ula Motuga hit a pair of free throws to cap a 16-5 run that tied the score at 62. Pili made two free throws for a 68-66 lead with 35 seconds remaining, then WSU missed a 3-pointer, Utah’s Isabel Palmer made one of two from the line and Motuga missed a potential tying 3-pointer with three seconds left. McQueen added two free throws for the final margin.
Bella Murekatete led Washington State with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Astera Tuhina scored 12 points and Motuga had 11.
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 22 points, Shyanne Sellers added 19 points with nine rebounds and No. 16 Maryland scored 30 points off Minnesota turnovers in a 107-85 win on Friday.
Abby Meyers added 17 points and Lavender Briggs 14 for Maryland (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth consecutive game and reached 100 points for the first time this season.
Alanna Micheaux scored a career-high 22 points with nine rebounds for the Golden Gophers (8-6, 1-2), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Maggie Czinao added a career-high 16 points and Katie Borowicz had 10. Mara Braun, who was averaging over 18 points per game, also scored 10 points.
Both teams were both shooting 50% or better into the fourth quarter but the Terrapins outscored the Gophers 30-2 off turnovers, including 13 steals.
