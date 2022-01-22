Top 25 Men
No. 14 Michigan St. 86, No. 8 Wisconsin 74
MADISON, Wis. — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak.
Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
Michigan State moved into first place in the conference, ahead of Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2) and Illinois.
Johnny Davis scored 25 points and Brad Davison added 22 for Wisconsin, which struggled to score in the first half, fell behind by double digits and couldn’t catch up.
The Badgers were without Tyler Wahl, who averaged 15.3 points over the previous seven games, because of a right ankle injury.
Maryland 81, No. 17 Illinois 65
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Donta Scott scored a career-high 25 points and Maryland took advantage of Kofi Cockburn’s absence in a victory over No. 17 Illinois.
Cockburn was out with a concussion, and the Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) lost for the second consecutive game after winning six straight. It was a much-needed victory for Maryland, which has struggled all season and already went through a coaching change when Mark Turgeon exited in early December.
Alfonso Plummer scored 18 points for Illinois, which was coming off a double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue on Monday night. The Illini got Andre Curbelo back in that game after he’d been out since November with his own concussion-related issues. Then they had to face Maryland (10-9, 2-6) without Cockburn, their star big man.
Illinois has not won at Maryland since 2011. The Terps are 4-0 at home against the Illini since joining the Big Ten.
Top 25 Women
No. 2 Stanford 97, California 74
STANFORD — Haley Jones scored eight of her season-high 26 points as part of a big run coming out of halftime, and No. 2 Stanford rolled past California.
Fran Belibi added a season-high 20 points and six rebounds to help the Cardinal (14-3, 5-0 Pac-12) to their seventh straight win over the Golden Bears. Hannah Jump scored 21 points.
Freshman Jayda Curry had a season-high 30 points for California (9-5, 0-3), becoming the first Bears player in more than two years to score that many.
Jones got rolling early, then helped Stanford break the game open in the third quarter on its way to a season high for scoring.
Stanford has won six straight since losing to No. 1 South Carolina 65-61 on Dec. 21.
No. 9 UConn 71, Seton Hall 38
STORRS, Conn. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and injury-depleted No. 9 UConn beat Seton Hall.
The Huskies (10-4, 5-0 Big East), who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993. They won their 166th straight conference game.
Evina Westbrook added 13 points and Dorka Juhasz had 12 points and nine rebounds for UConn, which had eight healthy players available.
Sidney Cooks led Seton Hall (8-8, 3-5) with 10 points.
No. 10 Arizona 76, Utah 64
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sam Thomas scored a season-high 25 points and tied a career best with six 3-pointers, and Arizona beat Utah for its fifth straight win in the series.
Cate Reese added 14 points for the Wildcats (13-2, 3-2 Pac-12), who had lost two of their previous three after reaching No. 4 in the AP Top 25, the highest regular-season ranking in program history.
Gianna Kneepkens had 15 points, Brynna Maxwell had 13 and Peyton McFarland had 12 for Utah (9-5, 0-2), which played its third game since Dec. 21 after a 23-day COVID-19 pause.
Arizona St. 57, No. 22 Colorado 52, OT
TEMPE, Ariz. — Taya Hanson scored 17 points and short-handed Arizona State overcame 29 turnovers to beat Colorado.
The Sun Devils (9-5, 1-0 Pac-12) won their 14th straight in the series. Neither team made a field goal in overtime until Colorado guard Frida Formann sank a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
Arizona State hadn’t played since Dec. 30 due to six games being postponed.
Quay Miller scored 12 points for Colorado (13-3, 2-3).
