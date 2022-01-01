Top 25 Men
No. 18 Kentucky 92, High Point 48
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kellan Grady spoiled Tubby Smith’s return to Rupp Arena, making seven 3-pointers to lead No. 18 Kentucky to a victory over High Point.
Smith coached Kentucky for 10 years from 1997-2007, winning the NCAA title in 1998. The High Point alum was hired to coach the Panthers in March 2018.
Kentucky honored Smith with a raised jersey in Rupp, but it wasn’t very hospitable during the game.
Grady finished with 23 points. TyTy Washington had 15 points and nine assists for the Wildcats (11-2), and Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Kentucky shot 58% from the field in the first and led 43-25 at the break. High Point closed to 47-34 on Zach Austin’s 3-pointer with 17:14 left, but Grady responded with three more 3s to help the Wildcats pull away.
Austin and John-Michael Wright each had 12 points and six rebounds for High Point (6-8).
Top 25 Women
No. 9 Michigan 90, No. 25 Ohio State 71
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 15 rebounds, her 40th career double-double, leading No. 9 Michigan to a win over short-handed No. 25 Ohio State.
Emily Kiser had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who had advantages of 50-36 on points in the paint and 48-27 on the boards. Leigha Brown added 24 points.
“We knew that we were going to have mismatches inside. … So both (Naz) and Emily had amazing days, they both were able to be aggressive, really able to rebound,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “And anytime they got going, then our guards got going from the outside. I think they just fed off each other.”
Michigan (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) led wire-to-wire, pushing its lead to double digits with a 12-3 run to end the first half up 45-31. The Wolverines scored the first nine points of the second half to push the lead to 23. A 12-3 run helped Ohio St. (9-3, 1-2) cut the deficit to 67-53 heading to the fourth, before Michigan pulled away again.
It was the Wolverines’ biggest margin of victory over Ohio St., topping a 15-point, 64-49 win on Jan. 5, 2014.
Several positive COVID-19 tests limited the bench for the Buckeyes, who were without senior starting guard Braxtin Miller for the first time this season.
Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 26 points, while Taylor Mikesell had 25.
