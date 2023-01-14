MEN
No. 3 Purdue 73, Nebraska 55
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 27 points and Zach Edey added 12, leading No. 3 Purdue to a historic rout over Nebraska.
By improving to 16-1 for the first time since 1993-94, the Boilermakers (5-1 Big Ten) became the 11th Division I program with 1,900 all-time wins. Matt Painter also became the fifth coach in conference history to record 400 wins at one school.
Loyer, a freshman, also had a season-best six 3-pointers, while Edey added 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double this season.
Derrick Walker had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Cornhuskers (9-9, 2-5), who fell to 0-9 at Mackey Arena. Keisei Tominaga had 16 points for Nebraska, which played without two injured starters — guard Sam Griesel (hip) and forward Juwan Gary (left shoulder).
Loyer’s early shooting flurry, four 3s in less than eight minutes, helped the Boilermakers jump to a 15-4 lead. Nebraska never fully recovered.
And when the Cornhuskers finally closed the deficit to 29-24 late in the first half, Purdue responded by scoring the final six points of the first half and the first 11 of the second half to make it 46-24. Nebraska never got close again.
WOMEN
Colorado 72, No. 14 Arizona 65
BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Aaronette Vonleh had 14 points and nine rebounds and Colorado beat No. 14 Arizona.
Colorado (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the first time since beating No. 21 Wyoming and No. 20 Vanderbilt in the 2007-08 season.
The Buffaloes have won their last six games overall and 11 straight at home.
Formann sank a wide open 3-pointer off a nice assist from Kindyll Wetta to give Colorado a 65-63 lead with 1:37 left. After an Arizona miss, Quay Miller got her defender in the air and made a layup while being fouled and added the free throw to make it 68-63.
Miller added 13 points and nine rebounds and Wetta scored 10 for Colorado, which overcame 19 turnovers.
No. 21 Oregon 65, Washington 58
EUGENE, Ore. — Te-Hina Paopao had 16 points and five assists and Oregon beat Washington for the 10th straight time.
Taya Hanson hit all four of her 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench for the Ducks (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12). Grace VanSlooten had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Delayah Daniels and Haley Van Dyke both scored 14 points for Washington (9-6, 1-4). The Huskies have lost five of six.
