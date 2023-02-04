MEN
No. 22 San Diego St. 75, Boise St. 52
SAN DIEGO — Nathan Mensah scored 17 points as No. 22 San Diego State raced past Boise State 72-52 Friday night in a showdown of the Mountain West Conference’s top two teams despite an off night by Aztecs’ leading scorers Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell.
Keshad Johnson added 10 for SDSU (18-5, 9-2), which regained sole possession of first place. Bradley came in leading the Aztecs at 13.2 points per game but didn’t score until making a jumper with 9:16 to play, finishing with three points. Trammell came in averaging 11.1 and didn’t score until making a shot earlier in the second half, finishing with four.
Max Rice scored 16 for Boise State (18-6, 8-3), which was without its leading ballhandler, point guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who was out with a high ankle sprain. Shaver had a walking boot on his right foot.
BSU beat SDSU three times last year, including in championship game of the conference tournament.
WOMEN
No. 2 Stanford 71, Washington St. 38
PULLMAN, Wash. — Haley Jones had 13 points and nine rebounds and No. 2 Stanford routed Washington State 71-38 on Friday night.
Cameron Brink added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Stanford (22-2, 10-1 Pac-12) improve to 72-0 against Washington State (15-7, 5-6).
Stanford used a 15-player rotation in a game where the bench contributed 37 points. Lauren Betts had 10 points and fellow backup Elena Bosgana added eight.
Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State with eight points and six rebounds. Bella Murekatete had seven points.
No. 7 Utah 75, Oregon St. 73, OT
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Alissa Pili scored 23 points and No. 7 Utah withstood a furious rally to defeat Oregon State 75-73 in overtime on Friday night.
Trailing by three points with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime, Oregon State’s Timea Gardiner was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Gardiner missed the first free throw, made the second, and intentionally missed the third, but the Beavers were unable to get the rebound as time expired.
Gianna Kneepkens scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half. for the Utes (19-2, 9-2 Pac-12), who are off to the best 21-game start in school history. Tailia von Oelhoffen added 17 points for Oregon State (11-11, 3-8), which has lost four of its last five games.
Gardiner’s inside basket with 10.1 seconds left tied the game and brought Oregon State all the way back from an 18-point second-quarter deficit. The Beavers finished regulation on a 12-2 run to force overtime.
Oregon State took its first lead of the game on Bendu Yeaney’s layup to open the scoring in the extra period.
After Yeaney’s basket put Oregon State up 70-69, Kneepkens converted a reverse layup, and two free throws on the Utes’ next possession to put Utah on top 73-70.
Beers scored inside to cut the lead to one, but Pili converted two free throws with 19.4 seconds remaining to give Utah a 75-72 advantage.
