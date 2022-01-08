Top 25 Men
No. 20 Colorado St. at Boise St., ppd.
No. 22 Xavier 87, Butler 72
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Kunkel scored 25 points off the bench to lead No. 22 Xavier past Butler.
Kunkel sank 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 3-point shots for the Musketeers (12-2, 2-1 Big East). Paul Scruggs contributed 16 points — including 9 of 9 free throws — seven rebounds and six assists for Xavier.
Aaron Thompson scored 20 and Bryce Golden 19 points for Butler (8-6, 1-2 Big East).
The Musketeers shot 60.7% en route to a 42-31 halftime lead. The Bulldogs made 50% from the field, and the difference was 3-point shooting. Xavier made 6 of 11 while the Bulldogs missed 8 of 9 3-point shots.
Butler trimmed the lead to 46-40 in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the first half, but Xavier followed with five unanswered points. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to seven twice but could get no closer.
Xavier shot 55% overall and Butler 50%. The Musketeers sank 10 of 22 from 3-point range while the Bulldogs were 5 of 21.
Top 25 Women
No. 2 Stanford 80, Oregon 68
STANFORD — Lexie Hull had career-bests of 33 points and seven 3-pointers, and Stanford held off a late Oregon rally for a win.
Hull’s 3 with 4:05 to play put Stanford ahead 73-62 after Oregon had trimmed the Cardinal’s lead to single digits and made another timely shot from deep with 1:43 to play.
Hull and twin sister Lacie hit consecutive 3-pointers to start the game for the defending national champion Cardinal (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12). But turnovers allowed the Ducks back into it in the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run.
Endiya Rogers scored 22 points and Nyara Sabally added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Oregon (7-5, 0-1), which had won the previous two on the Cardinal’s home floor in Maples Pavilion.
No. 4 Arizona 60, Washington State 52
TUCSON, Ariz. — Cate Reese had 20 points and No. 4 Arizona used a dominant third quarter to beat Washington State in its Pac-12 Conference opener and first game in three weeks.
It was the 100th victory for Wildcats coach Adia Barnes, and it came as Arizona reached 11-0 for the second time in three seasons.
Reese, a senior forward, was 8 of 14 from the field and moved into 10th on the school career scoring list with 1,306 points. She added seven rebounds and three steals.
WSU (9-5, 1-2) led 24-23 at halftime, outscoring Arizona 19-10 in the second quarter. But the Wildcats retook the lead on a Reese layup midway through the third quarter and then used a 15-0 run to build a 46-31 edge after three periods.
Krystal Legler-Walker led WSU with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.