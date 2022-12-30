No. 1 Purdue 82, Florida A&M 49
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Brandon Newman gave himself a lift with his defense.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
No. 1 Purdue 82, Florida A&M 49
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Brandon Newman gave himself a lift with his defense.
“My defense gave me energy and put me in a better position,” the junior reserve said.
Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M on Thursday.
Newman went 7 for 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range. He also had a career-high five blocked shots to go along with four rebounds.
“When you are playing well as a team defensively you get more energy,” Purdue center Zach Edey said. “He’s out there blocking shots and looking like LeBron (James) chasing guys down.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter said Newman's shooting and defense were big.
“He’s a weapon from an offensive standpoint,” he said. “He’s got to get comfortable in games and take what comes his way. When he starts forcing things, he puts himself in binds.”
After missing Purdue's previous game due to illness, Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue (13-0) was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10.
Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers (2-9).
After leading 42-29 at halftime, the Boilermakers dominated the second half. Purdue's largest lead was 41 points at 80-39.
“There wasn't a particular halftime message," Edey said. “They were making shots that we wanted them to take. ... It was just keep playing defensively and keep rebounding."
The Rattlers shot just 23.1% in the second half. The Boilermakers committed just seven turnovers compared to 13 for the Rattlers.
UP NEXT
Florida A&M: Hosts Bethune Cookman on Monday.
Purdue: Hosts Rutgers on Monday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.