Men
No. 8 Houston 86, Tulsa 59
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes added 18 points and seven rebounds and No. 8 Houston avenged its only loss with an 86-59 win over Tulsa.
Sasser, who scored 18 points in the first half, finished 8 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. Tramon Mark had 11 points and six rebounds for the Cougars.
No. 10 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52
MADISON, Wis. — Tyler Wahl paced a balanced attack with 14 points and Wisconsin pulled away in the second half in a win over Northwestern.
D’Mitrik Trice added 12 points, Brad Davison 11 and Potter 10 for Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten).
Chase Audige had 16 points and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern (6-7, 3-6), which has lost six straight.
Providence 74,
No. 11 Creighton 70
OMAHA, Neb. — Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and Providence turned back Creighton each time it pulled close to beat the 11th-ranked Bluejays 74-70 on Wednesday night.
Providence (8-6, 4-4 Big East) won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to the Bluejays three weeks ago. Creighton (10-4, 6-3) lost its second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season.
Georgia Tech 83,
No. 20 Clemson 65
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season, routing No. 20 Clemson 83-65 as three players scored more than 20 points Wednesday night.
Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece.
The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away after the break to hand the Tigers their second straight blowout loss.
Women
No. 9 Baylor 77,
Oklahoma State 58
STILLWATER, Okla. — Moon Ursin scored 20 points and No. 9 Baylor bounced back from a rare loss to beat Oklahoma State 77-58 on Wednesday night.
Ursin, a senior guard who entered the game averaging 9.4 points, made 7 of 14 shots and had eight rebounds.
Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Didi Richards added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Baylor (9-2, 4-1 Big 12). The Lady Bears avoided their first back-to-back losses since the 2014-15 season.
Baylor had won 61 straight at home before falling to Iowa State on Saturday. That was Baylor’s first game in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19.
