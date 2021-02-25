Men
No. 20 Arkansas 81, No. 6 Alabama 66
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freshman Jaylin Williams scored 10 of his season-high 13 points during a decisive run and No. 20 Arkansas beat sixth-ranked Alabama 81-66 on Wednesday night.
It was the Razorbacks’ first win at home over a ranked team in three years.
Williams keyed the 17-2 run that turned a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead with less than 10 minutes to play. He was one of five Arkansas players to finish in double figures for Arkansas (18-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference). Justin Smith scored 11, Jalen Tate and J.D Notae had 12 apiece and Moses Moody led all scorers with 24, 16 of which came from the free-throw line.
Alabama (18-6, 13-2) managed only the two points during that stretch, a John Petty Jr. jumper, for a span of 8:53.
No. 11 Florida St. 88,
Miami 71
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sardaar Calhoun scored a career-high 16 points and Florida State coasted to a win over Miami.
The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after a 19-2 run early in the first half. Anthony Polite hit consecutive 3-pointers and Scottie Barnes’ jumper with 10:32 remaining capped the surge and increased Florida State’s lead to 27-8.
RaiQuan Gray had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the conference leading Seminoles, who have won nine of their last 10. Polite finished with 12 points and Balsa Koprivica was Florida State’s fourth double figure scorer with 13 points.
Miami (7-14, 3-13) has lost eight of its last nine. Isaiah Wong scored 29 points for the Hurricanes.
No. 13 Creighton 77, DePaul 53
Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and Creighton made fast work of DePaul.
The Bluejays (17-5, 13-4 Big East) have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight.
DePaul (4-11, 2-11) sustained its most lopsided loss since a 38-point defeat to Providence last March.
Creighton was playing its first game in 10 days because of a regularly scheduled break. The Bluejays sputtered a bit early before finding their rhythm, and they closed the half on a 21-5 run to lead 34-23.
Creighton scored 11 of the first 13 points of the second half to put the game away, with the lead ballooning to as many as 30 points.
NC State 68,
No. 15 Virginia 61
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and North Carolina State opened a big lead and held off No. 15 Virginia 68-61 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road victory.
Cam Hayes led the Wolfpack with 16 points and Shakeel Moore had 12 for N.C. State (11-9, 7-8 ACC), which last won four in a row on the road in the last two games of 1980-81 season and the first two the following season.
No. 25 Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Victor Bailey Jr. made 5-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as No. 25 Tennessee beat in-state rival Vanderbilt to sweep the season series.
Tennessee (16-6, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) won its eight straight in the series and 10th in the last 11 games between the teams.
Jaden Springer added 20 points for the Vols, and Yves Pons had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Vanderbilt (6-13, 2-11) lost its third straight with Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC’s second-leading scorer averaging 20.5 points a game sidelined by injury along with Dylan Disu, named the SEC player of the week after putting up back-to-back double-doubles last week. Clevon Brown also missed a second straight game.
Women
No. 7 Baylor 70,
Oklahoma St. 51
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith scored 20 points, DiJonai Carrington had a double-double and No. 7 Baylor won its 10th game in a row, 70-51 over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night to move the Lady Bears closer to their 11th Big 12 regular-season title in a row.
No. 11 Indiana 77,
Wisconsin 49
MADISON, Wisc. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and No. 11 Indiana rolled past Wisconsin 77-49 on Wednesday.
No. 13 South Florida 56, Temple 47
PHILADELPHIA — Bethy Mununga scored 10 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 13 South Florida beat Temple 56-47 on Wednesday to extend a program record with 13th straight victories.
South Florida pulled away in the fourth quarter, opening on a 17-2 run — with scoring from five different players. Temple made just 3 of 14 field goals in the final 10 minutes.
Penn St. 69,
No. 15 Ohio St. 67
COLLEGE STATION, Pa. — Niya Beverley scored a career-high 21 points, Makenna Marisa added 17 with eight rebounds and eight assists and Penn State upset No. 15 Ohio State 69-67 on Wednesday, ending an 11-game losing streak in the series.
Iowa St. 85,
No. 18 West Virginia 68
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 20 points, Lexi Donarski and Kristin Scott added 18 each, and Iowa State pulled away from No. 18 West Virginia for a 85-68 victory on Wednesday night.
No. 23 Missouri St. 67, Southern Illinois 55
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Jasmine Franklin led a balanced attack with 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Missouri State beat Southern Illinois 67-55 on Wednesday night to claim the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title for the 14th time since 1990.
Marquette 85,
No. 24 DePaul 71
CHICAGO — Selena Lott scored 25 points, Camryn Taylor added 20, combining for 37 in the second half, and Marquette defeated DePaul 85-71.
No. 25 Rutgers 63,
Michigan St. 53
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman Diamond Johnson scored 22 points, Arella Guirantes had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 25 Rutgers used a 24-7 fourth quarter to beat Michigan State 63-53 on Wednesday for its sixth double-digit victory in a row.
