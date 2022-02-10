Men’s
SMU 85, No. 6 Houston 83
DALLAS — Kendric Davis scored 22 points and Marcus Weathers added 20 as SMU rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to stun No. 6 Houston 85-83 on Wednesday night.
Davis sank two free throws with 40.6 seconds remaining to break an 81-all tie. Michael Weathers hit the second of two free throws with 24.1 seconds left for a three-point lead. Houston had a chance to tie in the closing seconds when Kyler Edwards heaved the ball toward the basket from near midcourt with two seconds left and was fouled by Emmanuel Bandoumel.
Oklahoma 70, No. 9 Texas Tech 55
NORMAN, Okla. — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 30 points and Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech.
Gibson shot 8 of 11 on 3-pointers to help the Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) stop a three-game skid and halt Texas Tech’s three-game winning streak.
Elijah Harkless added 13 points and Jordan Goldwire had 10 for Oklahoma.
No. 10 Baylor 75, Kansas St. 60
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting as Baylor beat Kansas State.
Rutgers 66, No. 16 Ohio St. 64
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Geo Baker had 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 18.8 seconds left, and Rutgers scored the final 10 to stun Ohio State.
Baker scored eight points in the game-ending spurt and assisted on a dunk by Cliff Omoruyi that tied it 64-all with 1:13 to play.
No. 19 Tennessee 72
Mississippi St. 63
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Josiah-Jordan James and Kennedy Chandler each had 18 points and Tennessee outscored Mississippi State 11-2 in the final three minutes.
The second half went back and forth and the game was tied at 61 before the Volunteers (17-6, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) closed strong for their sixth consecutive league victory. Zakai Zeigler iced the win by making all four free throws in the closing seconds to finish with 11 points.
Seton Hall 73, No. 25 Xavier 71
NEWARK, N.J. — Jared Rhoden scored 25 points to lead Seton Hall past Xavier.
Alexis Yetna added 12 points for the Pirates (15-7, 6-6 Big East), who have won three straight games.
Women’s
No. 2 Stanford 82, Oregon St. 59
STANFORD — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with a victory over Oregon State.
No. 7 Indiana 93, Illinois 61
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ali Patberg scored a season-high 26 points to lead Indiana to a win over Illinois.
The Hoosiers hit six of their first seven shots, and Patberg opened the game on a tear, hitting a jumper and a layup early. She nailed a second-chance 3 with 2:30 to go in the opening quarter as the Hoosiers raced out to a 24-6 lead.
Villanova 72, No. 8 UConn 69
HARTFORD, Conn. — Lior Garzon scored 19 points and Maddie Siegrist added 17 to lead Villanova to a 72-69 win over No. 8 UConn, ending the Huskies’ 169-game conference winning streak.
UConn last lost a conference game back in the old Big East Conference in 2013.
Brianna Herlihy added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 10-3 Big East), who led by as many as 19 points in the second half and held off a furious fourth-quarter charge from the Huskies. It was the eighth straight win for Villanova, which beat the Huskies for the first time since February 2004.
No. 10 Baylor 95, Kansas St. 50
WACO, Texas — Queen Egbo had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and three other Baylor players had at least 19 points as the Bears overwhelmed Kansas State.
No. 15 Maryland 70, Wisconsin 43
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chloe Bibby scored 16 points, and Maryland beat Wisconsin.
Bibby scored eight points in the first quarter to help Maryland build a 22-8 lead after closing on an 11-0 run. Reese scored six points in Maryland’s 11-0 run at the start of the second quarter for a 23-point lead. The Terps led by 20-plus points over the final 17 minutes.
No. 16 Texas 61, Texas Tech 56
LUBBOCK, Texas — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14 points and blocked a potential tying shot with less than 10 seconds to play, Lauren Ebo made two clinching free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining and Texas edged Texas Tech.
Allen-Taylor’s jumper with 2:20 to play had the Longhorns (16-6, 6-5 Big 12) up 56-49 but Bryn Gerlich scored five quick points. Gerlich’s assist on a Vivian Gray jumper in the lane pulled the Red Raiders (9-13 2-9) within 58-56 with 51.8 seconds to go.
No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 63,
North Alabama 53
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tishara Morehouse scored 13 of her 19 points in the third quarter and Florida Gulf Coast beat North Alabama for its 15th straight victory.
FGCU trailed 21-20 at halftime after an eight-point second quarter. But Morehouse scored seven of FGCU’s opening nine points of the third quarter and she capped the Eagles’ 24-point quarter with a free throw for a 12-point lead.
No. 24 Oregon 83,
Washington St. 30
PULLMAN, Wash. — Endyia Rogers scored 17 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 14 and Oregon rolled past Washington State for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series.
Oregon’s previous best against Washington State was a 46-point victory in the 1986-87 season. The Ducks have now won eight straight in the series.
Oregon scored 21 of the opening 23 points of the game before Washington State made its first field goal — after 13 straight misses — with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Ducks led 23-6 entering the second quarter, behind 10 points from Rogers, and 40-17 at halftime.
No. 25 Iowa 88,Minnesota 78
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points and Iowa scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to pull out a win over Minnesota.
Monika Czinano scored six of her 23 points in that run, which included a three-point play by Clark, to help the Hawkeyes open a 73-61 lead after entering the final quarter with a 62-61 advantage. Czinano had 12 in the quarter.
