Men’s
No. 2 Auburn 83, Georgia 60
AUBURN, Ala. — Walker Kessler had 15 points and six blocked shots to lead a half-dozen scorers in double figures for No. 2 Auburn in an 83-60 rout of Georgia.
The Tigers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) built a 25-point lead by halftime and coasted to their 14th consecutive win, tied with Davidson for the nation’s longest current streak. It’s their best SEC start in 63 years.
Jaylin Williams scored 13 points, while Georgia transfer KD Johnson, Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith all finished with 12. Allen Flanigan added 10 for the Tigers, who are the only SEC team without a league loss. Green had 11 assists and four steals against the Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5), the only SEC team without a league win.
Marquette 57, No. 11 Villanova 54
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Lewis buried a 3 from the top of the arc with 11.5 seconds left to send Marquette to a 57-54 win over No. 11 Villanova on Wednesday night and snap the Wildcats’ 29-game on-campus winning streak.
Marquette (13-7, 5-3 Big East) briefly fumbled the ball, but Lewis recovered to nail the biggest shot of the season and send the Golden Eagles to their fifth straight win. The Golden Eagles stormed the court and mobbed each other in wild celebration after Collin Gillespie’s last-second heave was well off the mark for the Wildcats.
Marquette simply never let this one get away from them, withstanding every big basket or defensive stop by Villanova (13-5, 6-2) that normally rattles the opposition.
Villanova hadn’t lost at the Pavilion since November 2018.
No. 12 Kentucky 64, Texas A&M 58
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sahvir Wheeler scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and Kentucky used a strong second half to outlast Texas A&M.
The victory extended Kentucky’s winning streak to four games and snapped an eight-game winning streak for Texas A&M (15-3, 4-1 SEC).
The Aggies were dominant early and led by as many as 13 in front of a record crowd of 14,036, but Kentucky (15-3, 5-1) chipped away at the lead before going on top midway through the second half and holding on for the win.
The win was No. 799 for coach John Calipari.
Alabama 70, No. 13 LSU 67
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keon Ellis made two free throws with 5 seconds left, and Alabama survived a late comeback bid by LSU to snap a three-game skid.
LSU trailed by eight with 1:08 remaining. Tari Eason, who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, dunked to draw the Tigers closer. Brandon Murray hit two free throws, and after four missed foul shots by Alabama, Murray made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining to cut the Crimson Tide’s advantage to 68-67.
Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) with 26 points, a return to form after averaging 14.6 points in Alabama’s first five SEC games. He also had four rebounds and four steals.
No. 20 Xavier 68, DePaul 67
CHICAGO — Jack Nunge scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, and Xavier rallied past DePaul.
Colby Jones had 13 points for the Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East), who trailed by as many as 12. Paul Scruggs finished with eight points and seven assists.
David Jones scored 26 points for DePaul (10-7, 1-6), and Brandon Johnson had 13. Yor Anei grabbed 10 rebounds.
Women’s
No. 15 Texas 66, No. 7 Iowa St. 48
AMES, Iowa — DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and No. 15 Texas rolled to a 66-48 victory over shorthanded No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday night.
The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Texas (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) took advantage, holding the Cyclones (16-2, 5-1) to 28% shooting. Gaston hit six of nine shots and also grabbed five rebounds.
Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points.
No. 14 Oklahoma 88,
West Virginia 76
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Madi Williams scored 23 points, Taylor Robertson added 22 and Oklahoma broke the game open in the third quarter en route to a win over West Virginia.
The Sooners trailed 46-44 at halftime but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run and closed the third quarter with 10-straight points, taking a 72-58 lead on Robertson’s 3-pointer.
No. 15 Baylor 67, Oklahoma St. 49
Queen Egbo scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith had a double-double and Baylor defeated Oklahoma State.
Egbo had 10 points in the first quarter when the Bears took an 18-12 lead and had 17 points by halftime, when Baylor was up 34-26.
Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, tied for the best in the country. Jordan Lewis added 13 points and seven assists for the Bears (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference).
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 78, Stetson 41
DELAND, Fla. — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson.
Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.