Men’s
No. 8 Duke 76, Wake Forest 64
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Paolo Banchero had 24 points and eighth-ranked Duke hit 13 straight shots to blow it open after halftime and beat Wake Forest 76-64 on Wednesday night with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness.
Fellow freshman A.J. Griffin had a season-high 22 points to help the Blue Devils bounce back from a weekend home loss to Miami. They did it with the retiring longtime Duke coach out with what the school called a “non-COVID-related virus,” while associate head coach Jon Scheyer — designated as Krzyzewski’s successor after this season — worked as acting coach.
No. 10 Michigan St. 71,
Minnesota 69
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with 0.1 seconds left, lifting Michigan State over Minnesota for its ninth straight win.
The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) had the ball with 18.1 seconds left, and A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds and set up Hauser for the final basket.
Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown scored 13 and Tyson Walker added 10.
No. 12 LSU 64, Florida 58
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Darius Days scored 20 points about 25 miles from his hometown and Eric Gaines added 15 in his second start of the season to lead LSU past Florida.
The Tigers (15-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) won their first game without starting point guard Xavier Pinson, who sat out with a sprained knee. Gaines helped pick up the slack, scoring eight points in the second half and going 4 of 5 on free throws down the stretch.
No. 14 Villanova 64,
No. 17 Xavier 60
CINCINNATI — Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Justin Moore had 16 and Villanova held off Xavier.
Moore, the reigning Big East player of the week, scored 10 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds to help the Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East) win their fifth straight. Eric Dixon added 15 points and 10 boards.
Paul Scruggs and Nate Johnson each scored 15 for Xavier (12-3, 2-2), which trailed by 12 with 10 minutes left before rallying.
Scruggs hit two key 3-pointers, including one that tied the score at 56 with 2:16 left. But then Moore made a layup, Brandon Slater sank two free throws and Villanova was back in front by four with a minute to play. Moore sealed it by hitting two foul shots with six seconds left.
Women’s
No. 10 UConn 92, Butler 47
INDIANAPOLIS — Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams scored 19 points apiece and Caroline Ducharme added 18 as No. 10 UConn rolled past Butler 92-47 on Wednesday night.
Evina Westbrook contributed 13 points and Aaluyah Edwards 12 points for the Huskies (8-3, 4-0 Big East).
No. 25 Kansas 70,
No. 13 Texas 66, OT
AUSTIN, Texas — Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated Texas..
Zakiyah Franklin hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn’t trail after that. Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two minutes to play.
Audrey Warren scored for Texas but after a Kansas (11-2, 2-1 Big 12) miss, the Longhorns (11-3, 1-2) had a crucial shot clock violation with 35 seconds remaining.
Franklin made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game and following a Texas miss, Kersgieter iced it with two free throws to push the lead to 69-63 with 11 seconds remaining.
No. 23 Oklahoma 83,
No. 14 Baylor 77
NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Vann scored 22 points and Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against Baylor with a come-from-behind victory.
Baylor entered the fourth quarter with a 65-60 lead and the Sooners didn’t take a lead until Vann hit a 3-pointer to make it 78-75 lead with 2:56 to play. That was part of a 9-0 run that led to a game-ending 12-2 surge.
After Queen Egbo gave Baylor a 75-71 lead with 4:30 to play the Bears missed their last four shots and had four turnovers.
No. 24 South Florida 75, Tulane 62
NEW ORLEANS — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 23 points, Bethy Mununga recorded a double-double and No. 24-ranked South Florida continued its mastery of Tulane.
The Bulls (12-4, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) appeared poised to pull away when Elena Tsineke’s basket gave South Florida a 58-48 lead with 6:57 left.
