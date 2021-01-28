Men
No. 2 Baylor 107, Kansas St. 59
WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell made seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 points, MaCio Teague added 18 points and Baylor got another lopsided victory over Kansas State.
After last month becoming the first opponent since 1992 to score 100 points at Kansas State in a 31-point victory, the Bears (15-0, 8-0 Big 12) jumped out to a 31-point lead in the first 11 1/2 minutes in the rematch. Teague already had 11 points with three 3-pointers, and Wildcats coach Bruce Weber had already used two of his timeouts by then.
Jared Butler added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Mayer had 10 points for Baylor, which hadn’t scored 100 points twice against an opponent in the same season since 1978-79 against TCU. It was the Bears’ second-largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game.
Nijel Pack had 11 points to lead Kansas State (5-12, 1-8), which has lost its last eight games.
No. 13 Ohio St. 83,
Penn St. 79
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79.
The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.
No. 14 Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead.
D’Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) avenge a surprise loss to the Terrapins (9-8, 3-7) last month and bounce back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend.
But it sure wasn’t easy. After limiting Maryland to 25% shooting in taking a 38-20 lead at the break, Wisconsin let the margin dwindle to three points with 11:45 remaining.
The Terrapins opened the second half with an 8-0 run, then rattled off nine straight points to make it 43-40. Minutes later, however, Potter converted his third three-point play of the game and added a 3-pointer for a 52-42 advantage.
No. 16 Florida St. 81,
Miami 59
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Florida State routed short-handed Miami 81-59 for its fifth straight victory.
No. 17 Creighton 85,
Seton Hall 81
NEWARK, N.J. — Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and No. 17 Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81.
Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and the Bluejays (12-4, 8-3) used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).
No. 20 Virginia Tech 62,
Notre Dame 51
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points and the No. 20 Hokies rebounded from their previous road loss to control cold-shooting Notre Dame 62-51.
Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for coach Mike Young’s Hokies (12-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a 78-60 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.
Clemson 54, No. 25 Louisville 50
CLEMSON, S.C — Aamir Simms had 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes added 15 and Clemson turned up the defense to beat Louisville and break a three-game losing streak.
It was a much needed lift for the Tigers (10-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were ranked as high as No. 12 this season until dropping their past three by an average of 24 points
The prospects of ending it against the Cardinals (10-4, 5-3) and their dynamic scorer Carlik Jones seemed slim, too, with Louisville averaging better than 70 points.
Women
No. 6 Stanford 71, Washington St. 49
PULLMAN, Wash. — There is perhaps no other team in the Pac-12 that has been as impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the Stanford Cardinal.
Despite the constant travel, subpar practice conditions and dropping back-to-back games to Colorado and UCLA earlier this month, things are finally starting to look up.
Stanford beat Washington State 71-49 Wednesday night for their second straight victory of 20 or more points. What's more, the sixth-ranked Cardinal will return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5 against Colorado after several months away from their home stadium.
"Our team is ecstatic. We have been living in a hotel since basically November," said Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. "The wear and tear on people, the being in hotels and being on buses, practicing in high school gyms, no power in the gym and it is dark. No other team except for maybe our men's team has been dealing with what we are dealing with and we are absolutely thrilled to go back to Maples and it is just we want to play well this weekend so we can be back in our gym and enjoy it."
Lexie Hull scored 17 points and Cameron Brink had her first double-double of the season as No. 6 Stanford routed Washington State 71-49 on Wednesday night.
Brink had five assists and five blocks to go along with her 12 points and 14 rebounds in the first of two consecutive away games against the Cougars. Kiana Williams added 17 points and had five assists for Stanford (13-2, 10-2 Pac-12), which is now a perfect 68-0 all-time against Washington State.
This week is the first time Stanford has played two consecutive games against the same team in the regular season since 1988 vs. USC.
Johanna Teder had 12 points for Washington State (8-5, 6-5), which was undone by poor shooting and Stanford's smothering defense. Charlisse Leger-Walker, who entered the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring with 20.3 points per game, was held scoreless for the Cougars in the first half and finished the game with less than 10 points for the first time this season.
"I thought our defense really stepped it up," VanDerveer said. "That was really key for us."
Stanford shot 47.6% and dominated the battle in the paint 38-26 while Washington State made just 32.8% of its attempts, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
Hull and Brink combined for 25 points to help the Cardinal jump out to a 44-18 lead at the end of the first half.
The Cougars started to find the basket in the second half and managed to close Stanford's lead to 56-43 with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late.
No. 24 West Virginia 73, Texas Tech 53
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kysre Gondrezick had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and No. 24 West Virginia beat Texas Tech 73-53 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.
