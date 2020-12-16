Men
No. 10 Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display Tuesday night in a 79-38 victory over Appalachian State.
The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.
Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%.
No. 12 Wisconsin 77,
Loyola of Chicago 63
No. 13 Illinois 92,
Minnesota 65
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead No. 13 Illinois past Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Freshman guard Adam Miller added 14 points, while Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 10 for Illinois (5-2). Dosunmu also had seven rebounds and five assists.
The previous high for Cockburn was 26 points against North Carolina A&T last December. He became the first player to have at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent since Michael Beasley had 33 and 15 for Kansas State in 22 minutes versus Iowa State in January 2008, according to STATS.
No. 15 Florida St. vs. Georgia Tech, late
Virginia Tech 66,
No. 24 Clemson 60
BLACKSBURG,Va. — Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60 on Tuesday.
Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Alleyne’s two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining pushed the Hokies’ lead to 64-60, and after Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes missed a 3-pointer, the Tigers fouled Hunter Cattoor, who hit two free throws with a second left to seal it for the Hokies.
Women
No. 1 Stanford at Pacific, late
No. 3 UConn 92, Seton Hall 65
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in her second game for No. 3 UConn, and the Huskies beat Seton Hall 92-65 on Tuesday night in their return to the Big East.
UConn (2-0, 1-0) rejoined the conference on July 1 after a seven-year stint in the American Athletic Conference. As members of the Big East from 1982-2013, Connecticut won 19 regular-season and 18 tournament league titles.
Christyn Williams added 21 points for UConn. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds.
UConn led 31-17 in the second quarter before Seton Hall (2-2, 0-1 Big East) outscored the Huskies 13-7 in the last part of the half.
Seton Hall pulled within six a couple times early in the third third quarter, but UConn pulled away from there. Bueckers took an inbounds pass coast-to-coast with 5.3 seconds left for a three-point play and a 71-47 lead for the Huskies.
UConn only played its second game of the season due to having four games canceled or postponed after a staff member in the program tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lauren Park-Lane scored 29 points for Seton Hall, and Desiree Elmore had 11 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
Aaliyah Edwards added 17 points and eight rebounds for Connecticut, which never trailed and led by as many as 29.
No. 10 Texas A&M 99,
Sam Houston St. 69
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points, and No. 10 Texas A&M rolled past Sam Houston State for a 99-69 victory on Tuesday.
The Aggies (7-0) shot 59.7% from the field and had five players score in double figures. N’dea Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ciera Johnson finished with 12 points. Kayla Wells scored 11 points, and Jordan Nixon had 10.
