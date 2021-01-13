Oklahoma State 82,
No. 6 Kansas 46
NORMAN, Okla. — De’Vion Harmon made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Oklahoma to an 82-46 rout over TCU on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma (7-4, 3-3), which beat TCU 82-78 on Dec. 6 in a Big 12 Conference opener, ended a two-game losing skid. The Horned Frogs (9-5, 2-4) have lost three straight since having their five-game winning streak snapped.
Austin Reaves added 11 points and Alondes Williams had 10 for Oklahoma. The Sooners scored 25 points from 16 TCU turnovers.
No. 7 Michigan 77,
No. 9 Wisconsin 54
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and No. 7 Michigan remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, routing No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54.
The Wolverines (11-0, 6-0) turned this Big Ten showdown into a blowout with a 43-6 run that spanned parts of both halves. It was another masterpiece for coach Juwan Howard’s team, which became the first in college basketball history to beat three ranked opponents in a row by at least 19 points.
Michigan set the one for this one with its rim protection. The Badgers (10-3, 4-2) struggled to finish plays around the basket early on, and the Wolverines had six blocked shots in the first half alone.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 74,
No. 19 Duke 67
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over No. 19 Duke 74-67.
The double-double was the first of the season for Radford, who helped the Hokies (10-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) jump to an 18-point, first-half lead and hold off Duke’s second-half rally to win for the sixth time in seven games.
Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Cone finished with 14 points for Virginia Tech.
