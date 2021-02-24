Men
No. 2 Baylor 77, Iowa State 72
WACO, Texas — Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory Tuesday night, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.
The Bears (18-0, 10-0 Big 12) played for the first time since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2 when they had matched the best start in school history. They then had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the program, and hadn’t even had another full practice until Sunday.
Michigan State 81,
No. 5 Illinois 72
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Michigan State to an 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois.
The Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) earned a desperately needed quality win to bolster their chances of playing in 23 straight NCAA Tournaments.
The Fighting Illini (16-6, 12-4) had won a Big Ten-best seven straight games, putting them in contention for a No. 1 seed in college basketball’s showcase that starts next month.
Kansas State 62, No. 7 Oklahoma 57
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3s in the final minutes, and Kansas State took down Oklahoma.
The Sooners led by six with three minutes to play before McGuirl took over.
Davion Bradford scored 13 points and DaJuan Gordon had 11 as Kansas State (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) beat a top-10 opponent at home for the first time since topping then-No-4 Oklahoma three years ago.
Austin Reaves scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half for Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5).
No. 8 Villanova 81,
St. John’s 58
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, and Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each had 14 to lead No. 8 Villanova to an 81-58 win over St. John’s on Tuesday night.
No. 10 West Virginia 74,
TCU 66
FORT WORTH, Texas — Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 West Virginia continued its solid play on the road with a 74-66 victory over TCU on Tuesday night.
Miles McBride added 11 points for the Mountaineers (16-6, 9-4 Big 12).
RJ Nembhard led TCU (11-10, 4-8) with 17 points, his 18th straight game scoring in double digits.
No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72
AUSTIN, Texas — Courtney Ramey scored 15 points and made two free throws with a minute left in overtime to give Texas the lead, and the Longhorns beat Kansas.
Kansas had a chance to tie after Ramey’s free throws, but Jalen Wilson lost the ball driving for a layup.
Ochai Ogbajai scored 17 points for Kansas (17-8, 11-6 Big 12), which had its five-game win streak snapped.
Kansas led by 14 points late in the first half and 11 at halftime before Texas (14-6, 8-5) rallied.
Georgia Tech 69,
No. 16 Virginia Tech 53
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from No. 16 Virginia Tech for a 69-53 victory Tuesday night.
Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ third straight victory. They also posted back-to-back ACC road wins for the first time since 2008.
Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6), and Michael Devoe finished with 12. Alvarado also had five steals.
Keve Aluma had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4). The Hokies’ 53 points were a season low.
The Yellow Jackets grabbed control with a 12-0 run in the second half. Wright scored seven points during the decisive stretch on three dunks and a free throw.
Ole Miss 60, No. 24 Missouri 53
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Mississippi beat Missouri to sweep the season series against the sputtering Tigers.
Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points apiece for Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7 Southeastern Conference).
Kobe Brown led Missouri (14-7, 7-7) with 12 points while Mark Smith added 11. Jeremiah Tilmon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season.
Women
No. 8 Maryland 111, Iowa 93
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Senior Katie Benzan broke her school record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead eighth-ranked Maryland to a 111-93 victory over Iowa on Tuesday.
Hawkeyes freshman Caitlin Clark was equally impressive and made nine shots from beyond the arc, one shy of a program record, and scored 29 of her 34 points in the first half. Clark has scored 30 or more points nine times, the most in NCAA women’s basketball.
The Terrapins’ 68 first-half points were the most scored in Big Ten history.
Diamond Miller had 27 points and Ashley Owusu added 24 points and 12 assists for the Terrapins (17-2, 13-1 Big Ten).
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but Iowa coach Lisa Bluder canceled that trip because of the potential for further civil unrest with the presidential inauguration in nearby Washington.
The matchup featured the highest-scoring offenses in the nation: Maryland is ranked No. 1 with 92.4 points per game, followed by Iowa (12-7, 8-7) with 87.9 points. The Terrapins had won their previous five games by an average of 35 points, and once again, they had too much firepower for their opponent.
Miller went 4 of 4 from 3-point range and Benzan also made all four of her attempts from beyond the arc as Maryland led 41-21 at the end of the first quarter. It tied for the most points the Terrapins have scored in one quarter in program history.
