Men
No. 5 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu added 13 points and Illinois beat Northwestern.
Cockburn got his 14th double-double of the season for the Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten), who took control early in their sixth straight win.
Chase Audige scored 22 points for Northwestern (6-13, 3-12). Pete Nance added 14 points for the Wildcats, who lost their 12th straight.
Illinois led 25-7 but saw its lead cut to two points with 1:30 left. Dosunmu, quiet most of the night, hit a long 3-pointer to ice the win.
Georgia 80,
No. 20 Missouri 70
ATHENS, Ga. — Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and Georgia rallied to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70 on Tuesday night.
Missouri (13-6, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) lost its third straight game. It blew a 48-35 lead following a dominant start to the second half.
Justin Kier led Georgia (13-8, 6-8) with 16 points. The Bulldogs had dropped two in a row, each to ranked teams.
Camara’s three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-all tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game.
Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points. Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson had 11 apiece.
Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon missed his second consecutive game while away from the team following a death in his family. Tilmon averages 12.8 points and ranks fourth in the SEC with 7.8 rebounds per game.
Missouri led 37-33 at halftime despite making only 3 of 15 3-pointers. The Tigers made 6 of 26 for the game. The modest total of first-half 3s included a long jumper by Dru Smith with 31 seconds remaining in the half.
No. 24 Arkansas 75,
Florida 64
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the No. 24 Razorbacks over Florida 75-64.
Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018 and has won seven straight league games.
Florida (10-6, 6-5) turned a 15-point, second-half deficit into a lead with 4:40 left after Tyree Appleby’s lay-up. Davis and Jalen Tate made back-to-back buckets, Justin Smith blocked Anthony Duruji at the rim and Moses Moody made a pair of free throws to push Arkansas back ahead by two possessions with less than 1:30 left.
Women
No. 11 Michigan 86,
Michigan State 82
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon had 31 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, and No. 11 Michigan beat rival Michigan State 86-82 on Tuesday.
Hillmon and Brown combined for a 7-0 run to give Michigan a 79-69 lead with 3:09 remaining. The duo scored 12 of Michigan’s final 14 points despite both playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Hillmon scored six points in five fourth-quarter minutes and Brown added six points in seven minutes.
Akienreh Johnson had 11 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), which beat Michigan State for the third straight time — its longest streak in the series since 1999-02.
Hillmon made all five of her field goals in the first quarter and scored 12 points to help Michigan lead 22-14.
