Men’s
No. 1 Baylor 84,
Oklahoma 74
WACO, Texas — James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and top-ranked Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games with an 84-74 win over Oklahoma.
No. 2 Duke 69,
Georgia Tech 57
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Duke beat Georgia Tech in its return from a COVID-19 outbreak.
No. 6 Kansas 74,
Oklahoma State 63
STILLWATER, Okla. — David McCormack had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji scored 16 points, and Kansas overcame a scoreless streak of more than 9 1/2 minutes to beat Oklahoma State in the delayed Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.
No. 9 Auburn 81,
South Carolina 66
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and Auburn beat South Carolina for its 10th straight win.
No. 14 Texas 70,
Kansas State 57
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 and Texas rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State.
No. 21 LSU 65,
No. 16 Kentucky 50
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and LSU held off the Wildcats.
Marquette 88,
No. 16 Providence 56
MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis had a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds as Marquette broke out of its slump and ended Providence’s eight-game winning streak.
No. 20 Colorado State 67,
Air Force 59
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as Colorado State shrugged off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns and held off short-handed Air Force.
No. 24 Seton Hall 71,
Butler 56
INDIANAPOLIS — Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Seton Hall beat Butler.
Women’s
Nebraska 79,
No. 8 Michigan 58
LINCOLN, Neb. — Freshman Alexis Markowski scored a season-high 20 points in her first start, and Nebraska built a big lead early and went on to a 79-58 victory over eighth-ranked Michigan.
The Cornhuskers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) beat a top-10 opponent for the first time in seven years with a strong bounce-back from their first loss of the season at Michigan State.
