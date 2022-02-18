Men’s
No. 3 Arizona 83, Oregon St. 69
TUCSON, Ariz. — Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 3 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Oregon State 83-69 on State on Thursday night.
The Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) have won seven straight and maintained a two-game advantage in the conference. Christian Koloko added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and had nine rebounds.
No. 13 UCLA 76, Washington St. 56
LOS ANGELES — Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, Jaylen Clark had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 UCLA rolled to a 76-56 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.
Juzang, who is second in the Pac-12 in scoring, picked up two fouls in the first four minutes and sat the rest of the first half. He had 16 points in the second half.
Clark got his second start of the season after Tyger Campbell was benched due to a violation of team rules. Clark had 12 points in the first half en route to his first double-double.
Tyrell Roberts led Washington State (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski scored 11 apiece.
UCLA (18-5, 10-4) had dropped three of four coming into the game, but easily controlled things from the opening tipoff and led throughout. The Bruins scored the first nine points — including four by Clark — and jumped out to a 15-5 lead less than six minutes into the game.
The Cougars made only 2 of their first 15 shots and were 1 of 9 beyond the arc during the first 10 minutes.
No. 14 Houston 70, UCF 52
HOUSTON — Taze Moore had 14 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 12 points, and Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over UCF.
No. 17 Southern Cal 79, Washington 69
LOS ANGELES — Chevez Goodwin scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 17 Southern California defeated Washington 79-69 on Thursday night.
Drew Peterson had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Isaiah Mobley added 12 points, and the Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) won for the fourth time in five games.
Terrell Brown Jr. scored 23 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 20 as the the Huskies (13-11, 8-6) lost by double digits again in the second of three straight games against ranked opponents.
USC led by as many as 23 points in the second half before a sloppy stretch allowed Washington to score 11 straight and cut it deficit to 64-52 with 9:53 left. The final two points came on free throws by Brown after the Trojans received a technical foul for trying to call a timeout when they didn’t have any remaining.
But Mobley, who returned after breaking his nose against Arizona on Feb. 5 and missing the past two games with concussion-like symptoms, and Goodwin made consecutive baskets to end the Huskies’ momentum.
USC closed the first with a 14-2 run to take a lead 42-25 at the break. Peterson had five points, Isaiah White made four free throws, and Goodwin hit a jumper as the Trojans scored the final 11 points.
No. 21 Murray St. 91,
Austin Peay 56
MURRAY, Ky. — KJ Williams had 25 points and seven rebound and Murray State beat Austin Peay for its 15th straight victory.
Women’s
No. 1 South Carolina 75,
Auburn 37
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th straight double-double, Zia Cooke scored 20 points and South Carolina won its 12th straight with a victory over Auburn.
No. 24 North Carolina 66,
No. 3 Louisville 65
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. —
Kennedy Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and No. 24 North Carolina survived Louisville’s two final-play missed shots to upset the third-ranked Cardinals 66-65 on Thursday night.
Todd-Williams finished with 19 points to lead the Tar Heels (20-5, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended an eight-game skid against the Cardinals in dramatic fashion.
No. 4 NC State 92, Wake Forest 61
RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 16 points, and North Carolina State moved closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title with a victory over Wake Forest.
No. 5 Indiana 69, Northwestern 58
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Aleksa Gulbe scored 20 points and Grace Berger had 11 of her 15 points in the second half to help Indiana pull away for a win over Northwestern.
No. 11 LSU 71, Mississippi St. 59
OXFORD, Miss. — Alexis Morris scored 10 of her 23 points in the 17-3 run to close the game, Khayla Pointer finished with 18 points and LSU beat Mississippi State for its fifth victory in a row.
Alabama 74, No. 12 Tennessee 64
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Megan Abrams tied her career best with 27 points, Brittany Davis added 23 — including four 3-pointers — and Alabama upset Tennessee to snap a three-game skid against the Lady Vols.
The Lady Vols (21-5, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) shot 39% (23 of 59) from the field but hit just 3 of 12 from 3-point range and 15 of 26 (58%) from the free-throw line.
No. 13 Maryland 77,
No. 18 Ohio St. 72
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Maryland over No. 18 Ohio State.
It was the eighth straight win for Maryland (20-6, 12-3), which is tied with fifth-ranked Indiana atop the Big Ten standings. Ohio State (19-5, 11-4) ended a four-game win streak.
No. 19 Notre Dame 72,
No. 16 Georgia Tech 66, OT
ATLANTA — Freshman Olivia Miles finished with 18 points and eight assists, Dara Mabrey scored six of her 11 points in overtime and Notre Dame upended Georgia Tech.
Mabrey grabbed a rebound and fed Miles for a layup to open the scoring in the extra period and the Fighting Irish (20-6, 11-4 ACC) never relinquished the lead.
No. 17 Florida 76, Arkansas 67
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kiara Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Emanuely de Oliveira added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Florida beat Arkansas.
No. 20 BYU 77,
Loyola Marymount 54
PROVO, Utah — Shaylee Gonzales had 19 points and eight rebounds, Paisley Harding added 18 points and BYU eased past Loyola Marymount for its 29th straight home victory.
BYU took control with an 11-2 run in the second quarter and a 13-2 run in the third to build a 56-38 lead. LMU only made one field goal in the final five minutes of the third, and trailed by at least 18 points in the fourth.
No. 21 Georgia 74, Missouri 49
ATHENS, Ga. — Jenna Staiti scored 22 points for the second straight game against Missouri and Georgia powered past the Tigers.
No. 23 Virginia Tech 102,
Syracuse 53
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Elizabeth Kitley had a season-high 24 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, Aisha Sheppard scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, and Virginia Tech routed Syracuse for its fifth straight win.
No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast 64, Kennesaw St. 48
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kendall Spray scored 15 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast over Kennesaw State.
