Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62
SAN DIEGO — Drew Timme scored 21 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for No. 1 Gonzaga, which routed San Diego 90-62 Thursday night for its 20th straight victory dating to last season.
Jalen Suggs added 17 for Gonzaga (16-0, 7-0 West Coast), which beat San Diego for the 13th straight time.
After a slow start, the Zags used a 15-0 run in the first half to take control and then ran away in the second half.
Julian Strawther had 11 points and Anton Watson 10 for Gonzaga, which shot 57.6% from the field. Andrew Nembhard had 10 of Gonzaga’s 23 assists.
Finn Sullivan scored 16, Ben Pyle 12 and Vladimir Pinchuk 11 for USD (2-7, 1-4).
No. 6 Houston 83, Tulane 60
NEW ORLEANS — Cameron Tyson scored a career-high 31 points, hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers, and Houston routed Tulane.
Tramon Mark added 16 points and Justin Gorham had 15 rebounds to help Houston (14-1, 9-1 American Athletic Conference) win its seventh straight.
Tyson, a reserve in his first season with Houston since transferring from Idaho, entered the game having played in just seven contests without a start and was averaging three points per game. But he was a 42.9% 3-point shooter at Idaho two seasons ago and wasn’t shy about shooting from deep at Tulane, where he received his most playing time this season (26 minutes).
Gorham eclipsed 10 rebounds in a game for the seventh straight time — the first time a Houston player has done that since 1986 — and Houston outrebounded Tulane 42-38.
Jordan Walker scored 16 points and Gabe Watson added 13 points for Tulane (6-5, 1-5).
No. 15 Kansas 59, TCU 51
LAWRENCE, Kan. — David McCormack scored 15 points, Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster provided a boost off the bench, and No. 15 Kansas slogged its way to a 59-51 victory over turnover-prone TCU to snap a rare three-game skid.
Women
No. 1 Louisville 79, North Carolina 68
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Cochran scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half to lead Louisville, which withstood a late rally to beat North Carolina.
The Cardinals (16-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started strong. They made eight of their first 10 shots to take a 21-9 lead in less than six minutes and built a 67-35 lead late in the third quarter.
But Tar Heels (8-6, 3-6) made things interesting with a 17-0 second-half run. They got it down to an eight-point deficit with 1:18 left, but they could not get any closer.
Virginia Tech 83, No. 2 NC State 71, OT
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help Virginia Tech upset No. 2 North Carolina State 83-71 on Thursday.
Sheppard hit two of her four 3-pointers in the extra session and the Hokies (8-7, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away to beat a Top 5 opponent for the first time since 1985.
No. 19 Arkansas 90, No. 3 UConn 87
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 90-87 victory over No. 3 UConn.
No. 4 South Carolina 75, No. 21 Mississippi St. 52
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help No. 4 South Carolina rout 21st-ranked Mississippi State 75-52.
No. 7 Maryland 92, Michigan State 52
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu each scored 20 points, and No. 7 Maryland breezed past Michigan State 92-52 Thursday to provide coach Brenda Frese her 498th victory with the Terrapins.
No. 8 Texas A&M 84, Auburn 69
AUBURN, Ala. — N’Dea Jones had 23 points and 11 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season as Texas A&M beat Auburn.
Texas A&M (14-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) used a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to get a lead it wouldn’t relinquish, despite several pushes from an upset-minded Auburn team in the third quarter.
Honesty Scott-Grayson hit four shots from deep and led the Tigers (5-10, 0-7) with 21 points, while Unique Thompson had 18 points and seven rebounds.
No. 14 Ohio St. 78, No. 16 Indiana 70
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Braxtin Miller made 3 of 5 from 3-point range with a season-high 25 points, and Ohio State overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat Indiana.
It was Miller’s second straight game setting a season high after scoring 18 points against Maryland on Monday. Dorka Juhász added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten), the 27th double-double of her career.
Grace Berger matched a season high with 26 points and Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 for the Hoosiers (9-4, 7-2), who scored the first 11 points of the game.
No. 15 Kentucky 81, Alabama 68
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 15 Kentucky used its balance to defeat Alabama 81-68.
No. 18 Gonzaga 77, Pacific 65
STOCKTON — Jenn Wirth scored 15 points with seven rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne had 14 points with nine rebounds and Gonzaga used a second-quarter blitz to cruise to a win over Pacific.
Kayleigh Truong added 10 points and eight assists for the Bulldogs (14-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference), who used a 21-0 run in the second quarter to break the game open and led by 31 midway through the third.
Kaylin Randhawa led the Tigers (5-6, 3-5), who have lost 10-straight to the Zags, with 16 points. Randhawa and Lianna Tillman both scored nine points in the fourth quarter when Pacific hit 11 of 18 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers to make the final score respectable.
No. 20 Tennessee 68, Mississippi 67
KNOWVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored 21 points and No. 20 Tennessee went 11 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off Mississippi 68-67.
LSU 60, No. 22 Georgia 52
ATHENS, Ga. — Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52.
No. 23 Northwestern 87, Iowa 80
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and No. 23 Northwestern beat Iowa 87-80 for its first season sweep of the Hawkeyes since the 1982-83 season.
