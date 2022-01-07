Men’s
Indiana 67,
No. 13 Ohio St. 51
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night.
Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten), who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State without a field goal for more than five minutes.
No. 23 Wisconsin 87,
Iowa 78
MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and Wisconsin defeated Iowa in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers.
Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray to win its fourth straight and snap the Hawkeyes’ four-game winning streak.
Murray entered the night with a Division I-leading 24.5 points per game while Davis was third with 22.3 points per game. Davis was coming off a 37-point, 14-rebound performance in a 74-69 victory Monday at No. 3 Purdue, and Murray had 35 points and eight rebounds the same night in Iowa’s 80-75 win over Maryland.
