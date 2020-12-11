Men
No. 23 Arizona St. vs. No. 24 San Diego St., late
Women
No. 6 Arizona 65,
Arizona State 37
TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald had 22 points and made five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Arizona quickly turned its rivalry game against Arizona State into a rout for a 65-37 victory.
The Wildcats (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) had to eke out a win over Southern California on Sunday, but were control from the start against Arizona State (4-2, 1-2).
Arizona shut down the Sun Devils in the first half to lead by 16 and picked apart their zone defense with crisp passing to win its third straight in the series.
No. 7 Baylor 65,
West Virginia 45
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — DiJonai Carrington scored 14 of her 19 points in the decisive third quarter and No. 7 Baylor pulled away for a 65-45 victory over West Virginia in their Big 12 opener.
Moon Ursin added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Didi Richards and NaLyssa Smith each scored 10 for the Lady Bears (3-1, 1-0 Big 12), who bounced back from an 83-78 loss at No. 13 Arkansas on Sunday.
No. 10 Texas A&M 79,
Little Rock 56
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Aaliyah Wilson scored 13 points, Destiny Pitts hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points, and No. 10 Texas A&M beat Arkansas-Little Rock 79-56 on Thursday night.
Alexis Morris, a redshirt junior transfer from Rutgers after beginning her career at Baylor, scored a season-high 12 points for Texas A&M (5-0) and Ciera Johnson added 10.
No. 17 Northwestern 93, Eastern Illinois 57
EVANSTON, Ill. — Veronica Burton scored 21 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 18 and No. 17 Northwestern opened its season with a 93-57 rout against Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.
Burton and Pulliam are returning starters for the Wildcats, who finished last season 26-4 and won a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year Joe McKeown returns for his 13th season with Northwestern (1-0).
No. 18 Ohio St. 104,
Miami (Ohio) 65
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dorka Juhasz had a career-high tying 27 points and 15 rebounds for her 24th career double-double, and No. 18 Ohio State beat Miami (Ohio) 104-65 on Thursday.
Ohio State (4-0) finished with at least five players in double-figure scoring for the third straight game. Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each scored 13 points, Kateri Poole and Madison Greene had 12 apiece and Rebeka Mikulasikova 10.
No. 20 Syracuse 69,
Miami (Fla.) 58
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kamilla Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points apiece and No. 20 Syracuse beat Miami 69-58 on Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference season opener.
Kansas State 62,
No. 22 South Dakota St. 53
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Kansas State took control early in a 62-53 win over No. 22 South Dakota State on Thursday night.
Lee’s layup with 7:13 left in the first quarter broke a 6-all tie and the Wildcats (3-2) took control from there. Kansas State went on to outscore the Jackrabbits 12-1 and led 20-7 after the first.
