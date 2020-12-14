Men
No. 3 Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 to help No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois.
Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half.
The lone unanimous selection to The Associated Press preseason All-American team, Garza was 8 of 10 from the field and is shooting 69.1% for the season. Wieskamp played 19 minutes.
No. 4 Michigan State 109, Oakland 91
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points and No. 4 Michigan State used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away from Oakland.
Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland, his second straight huge game against a big-name opponent. The Golden Grizzlies (0-7) trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State (6-0) quickly pushed the lead into double digits.
No. 11 West Virginia 87, No. 19 Richmond 71
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride scored 20 points and West Virginia used a hot-shooting first half to beat Richmond.
Taz Sherman added 15 points and Sean McNeil and Oscar Tshiebwe each had 12 for the Mountaineers (5-1).
No. 22 Ohio State 67, Cleveland State 61
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State held off Cleveland State.
Coming off a road victory at Notre Dame on Tuesday, the Buckeyes (5-0) struggled to put away the Vikings (0-3). C.J. Walker added 16 points and freshman Zed Key had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 23 Arizona State 71, Grand Canyon 70
PHOENIX — Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and scored 31 points, lifting Arizona State past Grand Canyon.
Grand Canyon (4-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit to take a 70-68 lead in the final minute on consecutive 3-pointers by Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Alessandro Lever. Arizona State (4-2) called a timeout after Lever’s 3 and worked the ball around to Martin in the corner. He made the shot and Blacksher’s final attempt rimmed out.
Women
No. 1 Stanford 83, California 38
BERKELEY — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women’s coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California.
Francesca Belibi finally dunked in a game as she typically does during every warmup and scored 14 points for Stanford, which played its first game since taking over the No. 1 spot in the AP rankings.
VanDerveer, the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm, is poised to pass Summitt on Tuesday night at Pacific if all goes as planned — the teams were forced to cancel their first scheduled game Nov. 29 because of a positive coronavirus test in the Tigers program.
No. 4 NC State 75, Boston College 69
BOSTON — Kayla Jones scored 25 points, Elissa Cunane had 23 points and 15 rebounds and No. 4 North Carolina State overcame 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Boston College 75-69 on Sunday.
The Wolfpack (6-0, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 65-49 with just over six minutes left before scoring 25 of the game’s last 29 points. Jones had 11 points, shooting 5 for 5 from the field, and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.
No. 8 Oregon 79, No. 15 Oregon State 59
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Taylor Mikesell had 21 and No. 8 Oregon beat No. 15 Oregon State for its 24th consecutive victory.
Mikesell and Paopao combined to make eight of the Ducks’ nine 3-pointers in the first half and scored 15 points apiece to help Oregon (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) take a 45-24 lead. The Beavers (3-2, 1-2) never got closer than 18 points in the second half.
No. 9 Kentucky 88, Samford 54
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chasity Patterson scored 16 points to lead Kentucky past Samford.
Patterson scored 13 points in the second half. Dre’Una Edwards added 15 points for the Wildcats (6-0).
Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Bulldogs (1-5) with 14 points.
No. 10 Texas A&M 77, Abilene Christian 59
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aaliyah Wilson had 12 of her 15 points in the first half and Texas pulled away to beat Abilene Christian.
Wilson added four steals and three blocks for the Aggies (6-0). Alexis Morris scored 14 points, Jordan Nixon had 11, and N’dea Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Anna McLeod had 18 points for the Wildcats (5-1).
No. 13 Arkansas 105, Central Arkansas 58
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 26 points, Destiny Slocum added 22 and Arkansas romped past Central Arkansas.
Dungee was 3 for 3 from 3-point range and Razorbacks (7-1) were 12 for 24 overall.
Jalisa Outlaw led the Bears (1-4) with 22 points.
No. 24 DePaul 76, Loyola of Chicago 67
CHICAGO — Lexi Held scored 10 of her 17 points in the last four minutes to help DePaul rally past Loyola of Chicago.
Sonya Morris led the Blue Demons (2-2) with 26 points. Deja Church added 15 points.
Maya Chandler led the Ramblers (1-1) with 14 points.
No. 25 Gonzaga 58, Montana 51
SPOKANE, Wash. — LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points and Gonzaga made 7 of 8 free throws in the last 36 seconds to hold off Montana.
Cierra Walker added 10 points and four steals for Gonzaga (4-2).
Sophia Stiles scored 15 points for Montana (1-2).
