Men’s
No. 1 Baylor 77,
No. 8 Iowa St. 72
AMES, Iowa — James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72 for the Cyclones’ first loss.
Baylor (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014.
The defending national champion Bears are among three remaining unbeaten teams. Southern California and Colorado State are the others.
No. 6 Kansas 76,
George Mason 67
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Coleman-Lands came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 20 points, reserve Mitch Lightfoot added 14 points, and Kansas held off George Mason.
No. 22 Villanova 73,
No. 15 Seton Hall 67
NEWARK, N.J. — Justin Moore hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:36 to play and Villanova beat short-handed but gutsy Seton Hall.
Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Brandon Slater added 17 and Moore had 13 for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-1 Big East). Jermaine Samuels added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova, which dominated the boards 42-28 with Seton Hall missing two key big men because of COVID-19.
No. 17 Texas 74,
West Virginia 59
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored a season-best 20 points and Texas defeated short-handed West Virginia in the Big 12 opener for both teams, snapping the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak.
No. 21 Providence 70, DePaul 53
CHICAGO — Aljami Durham scored 17 points and Providence beat DePaul.
The Friars (13-1, 3-0 Big East), off to their best start since the 2015-16 team won 14 of its first 15.
