Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 85,
San Francisco 62
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting as top-ranked Gonzaga opened its West Coast Conference schedule by beating San Francisco.
Joel Ayayi added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 14 for Gonzaga (10-0, 1-0), which has won 44 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation. Drew Timme had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Jamaree Bouyea scored 18 for San Francisco (7-5, 1-1), which has lost 20 consecutive games to Gonzaga since 2012. The Dons were undone by poor shooting in the second half. Dzmitry Ryuny added 11 points.
Both teams shot well in the first half. San Francisco took a 14-13 lead, but the Zags replied with a 12-2 run to go up 25-16.
No. 2 Baylor 76, Iowa St. 65
AMES, Iowa — Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and Baylor held off Iowa State for its narrowest margin of victory.
No. 8 Texas 84,
No. 3 Kansas 59
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring, and No. 8 Longhorns routed third-ranked Kansas.
Alabama 71,
No. 7 Tennessee 63
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Petty hit three critical 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading Alabama to a stunning victory over Tennessee.
Oklahoma 75,
No. 9 West Virginia 71
NORMAN, Okla. — Umoja Gibson made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points, and Oklahoma recovered after blowing an 18-point halftime lead.
No. 10 Iowa 77,
No. 14 Rutgers 75
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Luka Garza had 25 points, 15 in the second half, and Iowa beat Rutgers thanks to the Scarlet Knights’ free throw struggles.
No. 11 Creighton 67, Providence 65
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Christian Bishop had a go-ahead dunk with 0.8 seconds left and Creighton held off a late rally.
No. 12 Missouri 81,
Arkansas 68
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jeremiah Tilmon had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Missouri handed Arkansas its first loss of the year.
Oklahoma St. 82,
No. 13 Texas Tech 77, OT
LUBBOCK, Texas — Bryce Williams scored 15 points in his first start for Oklahoma State, including a steal and breakaway dunk in overtime as the Cowboys held on to beat Texas Tech.
No. 15 Illinois 66,
Purdue 58
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 points and Illinois beat Purdue.
No. 17 Michigan St. 84, Nebraska 77
LINCOLN, Neb. — Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over Nebraska.
The Spartans (7-3, 1-3 Big Ten) bounced back from a 25-point loss at Minnesota on Monday and beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time.
Nebraska (4-7, 0-4) lost its 21st straight Big Ten game. It is off to its worst conference start since 2013-14.
Michigan State looked ready to break it open early in the second half, but the Huskers hung around thanks to the scoring provided by Teddy Allen. Allen, averaging just under 18 points, spent most of the first half on the bench with two fouls. He scored 19 of his 23 points in the last 16 minutes.
No. 21 Oregon 73, Stanford 56
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon beat Stanford for its eighth straight win.
Eugene Omoruyi added 15 points, and LJ Figueroa had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Eric Williams scored 12 for the Ducks (8-1, 3-0 Pac-12).
Bryce Wills and Spencer Jones had 12 points apiece to pace the Cardinal (5-3, 1-1), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Oregon’s 28 straight home wins are the second-most in school history and tied for the second-longest active streak in the NCAA. Ducks coach Dana Altman earned his 677th win to tie former Stanford and California coach Mike Montgomery for 23rd in Division I history.
Women
No. 2 Louisville 97, Bellarmine 46
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Cochran scored 15 points to lead Louisville past Bellarmine,
No. 7 Baylor 74, TCU 50
FORT WORTH, Texas — Moon Ursin and NaLyssa Smith helped No. 7 Baylor beat TCU 74-50 on Saturday, when both head coaches missed the game because of coronavirus contact tracing.
No. 21 South Florida 71,
East Carolina 58
TAMPA, Fla. — Bethy Mununga had 23 points and 21 rebounds, both bests in her two years at South Florida.
No. 23 Gonzaga 69,
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 37
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jenn Wirth had 11 points and 14 rebounds in Gonzaga’s victory over Saint Mary’s.
