Men
Missouri 81, No. 6 Illinois 78
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri held off a late charge from No. 6 Illinois and overcame 36 points from Fighting Illini star Ayo Dosunmu for an 81-78 victory Saturday night.
Dru Smith had 17 points, Javon Pickett had 14 points and five rebounds and the Tigers held on in the annual “Braggin' Rights” rivalry game.
Missouri (5-0) led 49-41 at halftime and held on for its third straight win in the series. Illinois (4-2) trailed by 13 with nine minutes left but rallied to tie it before the Tigers closed out the upset.
Dosunmu set a career high in scoring on 13-of-20 shooting, and Kofi Cockburn had 19 points with six rebounds for Illinois. Andre Curbelo added in 14 points off the bench.
No. 12 Tennessee 65, Cincinnati 56
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping No. 12 Tennessee pull away late.
No. 16 North Carolina 73,
NC Central 67
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 North Carolina stopped a two-game slide.
No. 17 Texas Tech 77,
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 57
FRISCO, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury and No. 17 Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
No. 20 Florida St. 83,
Florida 71
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told assistants and administrators that Florida could decide whether to continue after standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and No. 20 Florida State extended its dominance against the Gators with an 83-71 victory Saturday that came after Florida suddenly lost its best player.
Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, was taken off the floor on a stretcher in the opening minutes and transported to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. Florida officials said he was in critical but stable condition and would remain there overnight.
Women
No. 3 UConn 79,
UMass Lowell 23
STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points in her UConn debut.
Northern Iowa 65, No. 22 South Dakota St. 48
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Karli Rucker scored 18 points and Northern Iowa dominated the middle quarters.
