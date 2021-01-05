Men
No. 14 West Virginia 87, Oklahoma St. 84
STILLWATER, Okla. — Derek Culver had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help No. 14 West Virginia come all the way back from 19 down in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 87-84 on Monday night.
Miles McBride scored 19 of his 21 points after halftime for West Virginia (9-3, 2-2 Big 12), including 14 in the final four minutes. Taz Sherman added 20 points for the Mountaineers, who lost 75-71 at Oklahoma on Saturday.
Culver had already earned his Big 12-leading sixth double-double of the season in the first half, with 11 points and 10 rebounds heading into the break.
Freshman star Cade Cunningham had 25 points and nine rebounds before fouling out in the final minute for Oklahoma State (7-3, 1-3). Isaac Likekele added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys, who were coming off a gutsy 82-77 overtime win at then-No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday.
Oklahoma State led by 10 at halftime and increased its advantage to 68-49 when Rondel Walker knocked down two free throws with 11:15 remaining. But the Mountaineers responded with a stunning 18-3 run over the next four minutes that pulled them within four and silenced the socially distanced crowd of 3,350.
Women
No. 5 South Carolina 77, Alabama 60
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Destanni Henderson had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a victory over Alabama.
The Crimson Tide cut the deficit as low as eight points late in the third quarter, but Zia Cooke scored nine of her 18 total points during the final 11 minutes to keep the Gamecocks (7-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) in near-total control down the stretch.
South Carolina’s starting lineup averaged 1.6 inches taller than their counterparts on the Crimson Tide roster, and the Gamecocks certainly made the most of that advantage in this one.
South Carolina actually hauled in more rebounds on offense (26) than the Crimson Tide could pull down on defense (24), giving the Gamecocks a decisive 55-31 edge.
That allowed the Gamecocks to score twice as many second-chance points (22) as Alabama (11).
No. 12 Maryland 84, No. 19 Indiana 80
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ashley Owusu scored 20 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.3 seconds left, and No. 12 Maryland held off No. 19 Indiana after letting a 16-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to three.
Diamond Miller also had 20 points for the Terrapins (7-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who led 23-9 after one quarter and by double figures midway through the fourth quarter. Chloe Bibby added 15 points and Katie Benzan, a senior transfer from Harvard where she was a first-team All-Ivy League player three times, added 12.
Grace Berger had a career-high 26 points for the Hoosiers (5-3, 3-1), who are now 0-11 against Maryland. Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Jaelynn Penn scored 10.
Benzan opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers and Owusu had eight points in the first quarter when Maryland hit 10 of 15 shots. With 2:20 to go in the first half, Indiana cut the deficit to seven but Owusu hit a 3 and Collins made two free throws to make it 41-29 at the break.
No. 16 Ohio St. 82, Penn St. 69
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Madison Greene had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat Penn State in its first game since Dec. 10.
Ohio State led by as many as 18 points in the second half before Penn State started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to cut it to 68-61 with 7:21 left. Greene scored eight points during Ohio State's 12-5 spurt for a 14-point lead at the 2:36 mark.
Ohio State (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went 24 days between games after pausing due to COVID-19 protocols, last beating Miami (Ohio).
Braxtin Miller added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who were missing three players — including leading scorer (17.8) and rebounder (10.5) Dorka Juhasz. Ohio State is scheduled to face Illinois on Thursday and Rutgers on Sunday.
No. 21 Gonzaga 79, Pacific 59
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 21 Gonzaga to a win over Pacific, the Bulldogs' seventh-straight win.
Melody Kempton and Cierra Walker each scored 11 for the Bulldogs (9-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference), who went 8 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 55% (28 of 51), despite a cold third quarter.
Valarie Higgins scored 11 points and Kaylin Randhawa 10 for the Tigers (3-2, 1-1), who shot 37% (22 of 60).
With Walker hitting three 3-pointers, Gonzaga took a 22-16 lead after one quarter. It was 44-28 at the half as the Bulldogs shot 6 of 10 from distance and 16 of 27 overall.
Pacific only cut one point off its deficit despite a bad third quarter for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs missed all five 3-point attempts and went 2 of 12. However, Pacific was just 4 of 12 and cut just one point off the GU lead.
Gonzaga is scheduled to play Portland on Saturday afternoon.
