Women
No. 1 Stanford 81, No. 6 Arizona 54
TUCSON, Ariz. — Haley Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lexie Hull added 13 points and top-ranked Stanford overwhelmed No. 6 Arizona early in an 81-54 rout Friday night.
The Cardinal (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) took care of No. 10 UCLA on Monday and kept rolling in their second top-10 showdown in four days.
Stanford raced past the Wildcats with a 15-2 run in the first quarter and had a 24-point lead by halftime. The Cardinal kept up the pressure and finished with a 51-32 rebounding advantage to avenge a loss to the Wildcats a year ago.
Arizona (7-1, 5-1) pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history by knocking off then-No. 4 Stanford at McKale Center last season, but had trouble at both ends of the floor in its first game against a No. 1 team since 2006.
The Wildcats had a long scoring drought in the first quarter to fall in a big early hole and shot 26% — 6 for 25 from 3-point range — to remain winless (0-5) all-time against top-ranked teams.
Sam Thomas led Arizona with 14 points and Aari McDonald added 12, but shot 3 of 18.
Stanford passed its first big test of the season on Monday, knocking off the Bruins 61-49.
No. 2 Louisville 74, Northern Kentucky 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, and No. 2 Louisville rallied for a 74-64 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday.
Olivia Cochran scored 13 points and Elizabeth Dixon had 12 in Louisville’s first game since Dec. 9. The Cardinals’ schedule has been upended by numerous COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements.
No. 8 Oregon 92, USC 69
EUGENE, Ore. — Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and No. 8 Oregon remained undefeated with a 92-69 victory over USC on Friday night.
It was Oregon's 27th straight victory, the longest active winning streak in the nation. The Ducks (8-0, 6-0 Pac-12) have also won 24 consecutive conference games and 22 games at Matthew Knight Arena.
Nyara Sabally added 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon, which has won nine straight against the Trojans. The Ducks led by as many as 26 points and had six players in double figures.
Endyia Rogers had 20 points and Amaya Oliver added 13 for USC (3-5, 1-5).
After a four-game losing streak, the Trojans had won two straight, including a 71-65 victory over Long Beach State on Dec. 23.
USC's Jordan Sanders was the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week. She scored 23 points and had five 3-pointers against Long Beach. Sanders finished with 11 points against the Ducks.
Oregon was coming off a close call against Washington State in Pullman, but emerged with a 69-65 win.
Oregon jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and Mikesell's 3-pointer stretched it to 26-12 in the second quarter. The Ducks led by as many as 24 points in the opening half and went into the break with a 42-19 lead.
The closest USC got in the third quarter was 62-45 on Madison Campbell's 3-pointer. Rogers hit a 3 and made a pair of free throws to get the Trojans within 78-62 with just over five minutes left in the game. It was as close as they would get.
BIG PICTURE
USC: Sanders, a grad transfer, is the only true senior on USC's roster. The Trojans managed just seven points in the second quarter, which wasn't their lowest offensive output in a quarter this season — they had a five-point quarter against both Arizona State and UCLA.
Oregon: Sedona Prince, the Ducks' 6-foot-7 forward, did not dress. Prince was averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. Oregon was also without guard Taylor Chavez, who was attending to a family matter.
UP NEXT:
USC was supposed to play Oregon State on Sunday, but that game was postponed when the Beavers paused their program because of COVID-19 protocols.
Oregon hosts No. 11 UCLA on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.