Men
No. 3 Iowa 105, Iowa State 77
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza surged in the second half and finished with 34 points in just 17 minutes, helping No. 3 Iowa rout Iowa State 105-77 on Friday night.
Garza missed nearly 11 minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul, but he responded with 25 points in the second half. He was 13 of 14 from the field — including 10 of 10 after halftime — and made down four straight 3-pointers.
The 6-foot-11 senior scored the most points by a Division I player who played less than 20 minutes in a game over the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN.
Jack Nunge had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Wieskamp added16 points for the Hawkeyes (5-0).
Javan Johnson led Iowa State (1-2) with 20 points. Rasir Bolton had 18 points.
No. 5 Kansas 95, Omaha 50
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures, helping fifth-ranked Kansas roll to a 95-50 win over Omaha on Friday night in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up before beginning Big 12 play.
No. 8 Creighton 98,
Nebraska 74
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and No. 8 Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska 98-74 Friday night.
The Bluejays (4-1) weren’t sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and 3-pointer-filled 30-7 surge after halftime to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.
No. 9 Villanova 76, Georgetown 63
WASHINGTON — Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Villanova past Georgetown 76-63 on Friday night in the Big East opener for both teams.
No. 11 West Virginia 62,
North Texas 50
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean McNeil scored 15 points and No. 11 West Virginia rallied in the second half for a 62-50 win over North Texas on Friday. Taz Sherman added 13 points and Derek Culver had 10 points — all in the second half — and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-1).
