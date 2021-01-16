Men
No. 9 Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — D'Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists and turned in a strong second half to lead No. 9 Wisconsin past Rutgers 60-54 on Friday night.
Trice scored eight points and assisted on another basket in a 12-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to go.
The game was a classic Big Ten grinder, with teams locking down defensively. Wisconsin (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) shot 35% from the field, and Rutgers (7-5, 3-5) shot 37%. The Badgers were 6 of- 5 from beyond the arc, and the Scarlet Knights were 2 of 19.
Aleem Ford added 13 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin. Brad Davidson had 14 points and six rebounds.
Wisconsin, helped by a 13-0 run, led by as many as 10 points in the first half. But Rutgers was able to cut the lead to 33-32.
Jacob Young led Rutgers with a game-high 17 points.
BIG PICTURE
Wisconsin: The Badgers didn't look like a top-10 team in a blowout loss at No. 7 Michigan earlier in the week, but returned to form against Rutgers. The win may not keep them in the top 10, but it got the Badgers back on track.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are finally at full strength. Highly touted recruit Cliff Omoruyi returned after missing the last five games with a sprained right knee. It's the first time Rutgers has been healthy all season. Now, Rutgers needs to find a way to win after losing five of six games and falling out of the Top 25.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin was crushed by No. 7 Michigan to start the week, but shouldn't tumble too far with the bounce-back win. Meantime, Rutgers was unranked for the first time this season, and will now have a harder time climbing back into the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Host Northwestern on Wednesday night.
Rutgers: At Penn State on Thursday.
Women
No. 1 Stanford 82, Utah 54
SALT LAKE CITY — Stanford dominated another opponent defensively to keep its perfect record intact.
The No. 1 Cardinal held Utah without a field goal for two extended periods in an 82-54 victory Friday. Utah did not score a field goal over the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first quarter and went without a basket over the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third quarter.
"Utah has incredible shooters, so we knew we had to be up into them and take away their shots," senior guard Kiana Williams said.
Williams helped make the defensive stinginess pay off on the other end. She scored 18 points and teammate Hannah Jump had 15 — both all on 3-pointers. Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range and Jump 5 for 10.
Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) was 14 for 36 overall from long range. The Cardinal improved to 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).
Williams scored three of her team's first five baskets to give them an early spark.
"She is a tremendous team leader," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. "She really got us going."
Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each had 14 points, and Pretchel added seven rebounds.
Kemery Martin led Utah with 11 points, and Kennedy McQueen added 10 points and six rebounds. The Utes shot 41% from the field and struggled to adapt to relentless defensive pressure from Stanford during the first three quarters.
"They are the best team in the country," Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. "I've seen a lot of Top 10 teams this year so far, and they're so good. They make you work for everything."
Stanford closed the first quarter with a 15-0 spurt to take a 23-8 lead. The Cardinal forced six turnovers during a six-minute scoreless stretch for Utah and scored seven points off those turnovers.
Stanford opened the second half with a 16-1 run to make it 56-26. Williams fueled the run with back-to-back 3-pointers and Jump punctuated it with a 3-pointer that gave the Cardinal a 30-point lead.
Stanford finished with only nine turnovers. The Cardinal's efficient offense made it easier to bury the Utes with stifling defense.
"Our ability to take care of the ball was really key," VanDerveer said.
THE BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The Cardinal won their eighth consecutive road game of the season by being disruptive on defense. Stanford forced 17 turnovers and scored 20 points off those turnovers.
Utah: The Utes lost their fourth straight game against a Top 15 opponent in lopsided fashion. Utah never got on track offensively when it mattered, enduring prolonged scoring droughts during the first and third quarters.
NO SECOND CHANCES
Stanford shut down Utah when it came to getting second-chance baskets. The Utes scored zero second-chance points on six offensive rebounds. The Cardinal experienced no trouble creating extra opportunities around the rim. Stanford turned 15 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points. Overall, the Cardinal outrebounded Utah 38-30.
BACK IN ACTION
Hull, Jump, and senior forward Alyssa Jerome were all back on the court for Stanford after not playing in the Cardinal's 70-63 victory over Oregon on Jan. 8. All three players sat out against the Ducks because of contact tracing after exposure to COVID-19 at Arizona State five days earlier.
All three played at least 20 minutes against the Utes on Friday. Hull and Jump both were key all-around contributors. In addition to scoring in double figures, each player also collected five rebounds and had two assists.
Hull said it was a relief to get back on the court after not being able to shoot or practice with the team during their quarantine.
"It taught me not to take any game for granted," Hull said.
UP NEXT
Stanford: At Colorado on Sunday.
Utah: Hosts California on Sunday.
USC 81,
No. 25 Washington St. 77, OT
LOS ANGELES — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California beat No. 25 Washington State 81-77 on Saturday night.
Jordyn Jenkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman, added season highs of 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for USC (6-5, 4-5 Pac-12). The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall.
Sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker combined to make nine 3-pointers and score 49 points for the Cougars (7-2, 5-2). Washington State, which played the program's first game as a team ranked in the Top 25, had its four-game win streak snapped.
Charlisse Leger-Walker, who finished with 26 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 69-68 lead with 2:45 to play but Rogers answered with a 3 and USC led the rest of the way. Sanders and Angel Jackson, who finished with 12 points, each made a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.
The Trojans shot 47% (29 of 62) from the field and made 18 of 20 from the foul line.
Jackson’s layup with 4:58 left in the fourth quarter gave USC a 12-point lead but Washington State scored 14 of the next 16 points, including two free throws by Charlisse Leger-Walker to make it 64-all with 5.8 seconds left and, ultimately, force overtime. She then stole a pass near midcourt but did not get off shot before the end of regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.