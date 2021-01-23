Men
No. 7 Michigan 70, Purdue 53
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Isaiah Livers matched his season high with 22 points, Eli Brooks added 11 and No. 7 Michigan relied on a staunch defense to beat Purdue 70-53. The Wolverines (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) maintained their stranglehold on the conference lead by winning their fifth straight in the series.
Women
No. 10 Arizona 66, Utah 54
TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Bendu Yeaney added a season-high 14 and No. 10 Arizona held off Utah for a 66-54 Pac-12 victory Friday.
Yeaney had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals in the second quarter.
No. 13 Oregon 58, Washington St. 50
EUGENE, Ore. — Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 — including four free throws in the closing seconds — and No. 13 Oregon beat Washington State 58-50 on Friday night.
