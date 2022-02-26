Top 25 Men
No. 25 Iowa 88, Nebraska 78
LINCOLN, Neb. — Tony Perkins scored 15 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, Keegan Murray had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 25 Iowa beat Nebraska 88-78 Friday night.
The Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) won for the sixth time in seven games and posted their first victory in Lincoln since 2015. The Cornhuskers (7-21, 1-16) lost their fourth straight, all by double digits.
Perkins had his first double-digit scoring game since Dec. 6 against Illinois (16 points) and Murray’s double-double was his seventh of the season. However, Murray struggled with his shot early and finished 6 of 13 from the field while seeing his streak of games with at least 20 points end at seven.
Kris Murray had 12 points, Connor McCaffery added 11 and Patrick McCaffery had 10 for Iowa.
Alonzo Verge Jr. led the Huskers with 18 points, C.J. Wilcher had 14 and Bryce McGowens had 13.
Iowa had difficulty pulling away, never leading by more than five points until Jordan Bohannon bounced a pass into the lane that Murray dunked for a 58-51 lead with 11:33 left.
A 3 by Wilcher got the Huskers within 58-56, but Iowa capitalized on a three straight bad passes by the Huskers to start an 11-0 run and build some cushion.
Perkins made two free throws after Verge threw the ball away, Murray scored on a snaking move through the lane after Verge’s pass bounced off Walker’s chest and went out of bounds, and after McGowens’ pass bounced out of Walker’s reach, Murray hit a 3 and a layup to make it 69-56.
The Hawkeyes were flat to start. Murray was just 1 of 6 for four points in the first half and they committed seven turnovers. Walker had his way inside and the Huskers shot 52% and led most of the half.
But Connor McCaffery hit all three of his 3s and Filip Rebraca made a lay-in before the buzzer to finish a 12-5 spurt and send Iowa to the locker room with a 36-35 lead.
Top 25 Women
No. 7 UConn 93, St. John’s 38
HARTFORD, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored eight points in 12 minutes Friday night, helping No. 7 UConn to a 93-38 rout of St. John’s in her return from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months.
The reigning national player of the year had not played since Dec. 5, when she suffered a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee during the final seconds of the Huskies’ win over Notre Dame. She checked in with 3:41 left in the first quarter to a standing ovation.
Freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (21-5, 15-1 Big East) with 19 points. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 and Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Caroline Ducharme each scored 13.
Camree Clegg and Kadaja Bailey each had nine points for St. John’s (11-17, 7-11), which had won four of its previous five games.
No. 13 Maryland 67,
No. 10 Indiana 64
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Katie Benzan made a floater with 11.8 seconds to play to put Maryland up by three and the Terrapins held on for a win over No. 10 Indiana.
Angel Reese scored 20 points with 16 rebounds for the Terps (21-7, 13-4 Big Ten), who led almost the entire game and finally held off the slumping Hoosiers. Diamond Miller scored 16 points for Maryland.
Indiana (19-7, 11-5) lost for the fourth time in five games to close the regular season. Grace Berger led Indiana with 16 points.
