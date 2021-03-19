Men’s NCAA Tournament
First Four
Drake 53, Wichita State 52
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points and Drake beat Wichita State in the First Four, the Bulldogs’ first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century.
Drake’s previous tournament victory was 50 years ago to the day — March 18, 1971, against Notre Dame.
Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining to trim Drake’s lead to a point. The Bulldogs got the ball in to Yesufu, who was fouled. He missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to give the Shockers a chance, but Wichita State’s Alterique Gilbert settled for a long 3-pointer that hit the front rim as time expired.
Tremell Murphy added 11 points for 11th-seeded Drake (26-4), which advanced to play sixth-seeded Southern California in the West Region on Saturday.
Morris Udeze scored a career-high 22 points and Dennis added 13 for Wichita State (16-6).
Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and Jordan Gilliam had 12 to help Texas Southern erase a 10-point halftime deficit and beat Mount St. Mary’s in the first NCAA Tournament game in nearly two years.
It was the second straight First Four victory for the Tigers (17-8), who also won in 2018 — their most recent tournament appearance. Texas Southern, the No. 16 seed in the East Region, won its 10th straight game and faces top-seeded Michigan (20-4) on Saturday.
Damian Chong Qui scored 14 points and Mezie Offurum had 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-11), who fell to 1-9 in tourney play.
Norfolk State 54, Appalachian State 53
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devante Carter made two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining, and Norfolk State held on to beat Appalachian State 54-53 in the First Four on Thursday night after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans completed a sweep by historically Black colleges and universities on the first day of NCAA Tournament play, joining Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Texas Southern, which beat Mount St. Mary's earlier Thursday. Norfolk State advanced to face top overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday.
Jalen Hawkins scored 20 of his 24 points before halftime for the Spartans (17-7), who earned their first tournament win since upsetting No. 2 seed Missouri in 2012.
Justin Forrest had 18 points for App State (17-12), which shot 27% and missed its final 10 attempts.
The Mountaineers pushed ahead 51-45 on Forrest's layup with 5:48 remaining, but its only points after that were two free throws by Adrian Delph with 1:03 left that made it 53-52. Carter, who shot 1 of 10 from the field, answered by making his only two free-throw attempts of the game. App State missed two late shots on its final possession.
UCLA 86, Michigan State 80
Men’s NIT Tournament
First Round
NC State 75, Davidson 61
DENTON, Texas — DJ Funderburk and Manny Bates combined for 35 points on 15-of-17 shooting and North Carolina State defeated Davidson in a first round NIT game.
Funderburk matched his season high with 21 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots and grabbing seven rebounds. Bates went 7 for 7 for 14 points and had seven rebounds.
Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack (14-10), who improved to 11-2 in the first round of their 13 NIT appearances. They will face in the winner of Friday’s game between Buffalo and Colorado State in the second round next Thursday.
Luka Brajkovic scored 15 points for the Wildcats (13-9), who are now 3-9 in nine NITs. Hyunjung Lee added 13 points, Kellan Graby 12 to surpass 2,000 for his career, and Michael Jones 11.
N.C. State, which shot 36.2% in losing its last game in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, shot 58.8(asterisk) for the game and with seven 3-pointers — in 17 attempts — matched Davidson. However, Davidson put up 24 shots from distance.
The Wolfpack shot 67% (18 of 27) to lead 40-32 at the break.
Boise State 85, SMU 84
FRISCO, Texas — Devonaire Doutrive scored on a putback with 10.1 seconds to play and Boise State defeated SMU in a first-round NIT game.
Mladen Armus, who made the play to keep the ball alive for Doutrive, also made the defensive play on the other end that forced a turnover.
Boise State will play the winner of Saturday's Memphis-Dayton game in the quarterfinals next Thursday.
Armus scored 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Broncos (19-8), who hit a season-high 14 3-pointers with 21 assists, their second best. Emmanuel Akot hit a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to go with a career-high nine assists. Marcus Shaver Jr. and Derrick Alston both added 13 points and Doutrive had 10 with eight assists.
Kendirck Davis scored 23 points with 12 assists and seven rebounds for SMU (11-6). Tyson Jolly added 17 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel 16. All three went 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Boise State, in its seventh NIT, was 14 of 29 behind the arc and shot 50.8% overall while SMU, in its fourth NIT, made 10 of 17 3-pointer and shot 55.4%.
Boise State led 48-42 after a wild first half.
The Broncos scored the first 14 points of the game and led 30-9 after a Doutrive 3-pointer. At that point, the 11:04 mark, BSU was 11 of 15 and SMU, whose conference tournament loss six days earlier was its first game since Feb. 8, was 3 of 11. However, the Mustangs went on 20-5 run, at one point making six-straight shots, and after back-to-back 3s by Davis and Jolly, only trailed 42-40.
The tournament, limited to 16 teams instead of 32 this season, is taking place in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area at the University of North Texas Coliseum in Denton and at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
