NCAA TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70
INDIANAPOLIS — Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and seventh-seeded Florida held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.
Florida was cheered on by Keyontae Johnson, who has supported and inspired his teammates from the bench since his return from a scary medical episode. Johnson collapsed on the court during a game in December and was forced to sit out the rest of the season.
Castleton was dominant on the inside and Mann showed up with a pair of key 3-pointers late for the Gators (15-9).
Baylor 79, Hartford 55
INDIANAPOLIS — MaCio Teague scored 22 points and top-seeded Baylor shook off a slow-as-molasses start to roll past 16th-seeded Hartford.
Baylor opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place in during the first week of April. The Bears (23-2) will next face ninth-seeded Wisconsin.
Teague went 4 for 8 from 3-point range, Davion Mitchell scored 12 points and the Bears did what 1s do to 16s — slowly overpowered them with waves of talent.
Austin Williams scored 19 points to lead the Hawks (15-9).
Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — North Carolina coach Roy Williams lost his first opening-round NCAA Tournament game in 30 tries as ninth-seeded Wisconsin blew out his eighth-seeded Tar Heels.
Brad Davison scored 29 points for the Badgers, who negated North Carolina’s size advantage by draining 13 of 27 3-pointers. The Badgers (18-12) had lost four of five entering the tournament.
Davison made 5 of 7 3-pointers and 10 of 15 shots overall. D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points for Wisconsin.
North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Jason Hamlet scored 24 points and Thomas Bell had 16, along with some game-changing defense in overtime, to lift 13th-seeded North Texas past No. 4 seed Purdue.
Hamlet and Bell led the Mean Green (18-9) to a regular-season Conference USA title last year but missed a chance at the tournament when the season was canceled by COVID-19.
They made sure things kept going this time. North Texas will face either Villanova or Winthrop in the second round.
Arkansas 85, Colgate 68
INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Arkansas shut down high-scoring Colgate.
The 14th-seeded Raiders (14-2) had upset pickers out of their seats early with a slew of 3-pointers and a 16-2 run to go up by 14. The No. 3 Razorbacks (23-6) restored some bracket order with a 19-0 run spanning halftime and scored 10 straight points late to pull away. Arkansas advanced to face sixth-seeded Texas Tech in the second round.
Arkansas’ defense became the deciding factor.
The Razorbacks scored 34 points off Colgate’s 22 turnovers. Arkansas forced five turnovers during the decisive run, holding Colgate without a field goal for more than six minutes to turn a close game into a 13-point lead.
Nelly Cummings led Colgate with 14 points.
Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State.
The Red Raiders (18-10) snapped a two-game losing streak and made new memories in the tournament after their most recent appearance, a loss to Virginia in the 2019 national championship game.
Neemias Queta had 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and tied Utah State’s single-game school record with seven blocks. Justin Bean had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (20-9), who lost their final two games.
Kevin McCullar had 10 points and seven rebounds for Texas Tech.
Illinois 78, Drexel 49
INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel in the Illini’s first game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.
Illinois (23-6) will face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the second round of the Midwest Region on Sunday.
Drexel (12-8) never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 for 11 from the field.
James Butler — 6-8 and 242 pounds — drew the daunting task of trying to handle Cockburn, without much success. The senior did have 10 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel.
All-American Ayo Dosunmu finished with 17 points for Illinois.
Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60
INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10, and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech.
The surprise national semifinalist in 2018, the Ramblers (25-4) were relegated to the NIT the following year and missed out on the tournament — along with everyone else — when it was canceled due to COVID-19 last season.
After trailing 43-40 midway through the second half, Loyola heated up from beyond the arc and clamped down on defense, forcing Georgia Tech (17-9) into a series of missed shots and ugly turnovers during the decisive final five minutes.
Buddy Norris also had 16 points for the Ramblers, who went 11 of 27 from beyond the arc and shot 47% from the field overall.
Jordan Usher scored 15 points, Michael Devoe had 14 and Jose Alvarado 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who were forced to play without ACC player of the year Moses Wright after the big man tested positive for COVID-19.
Oregon State 70, Tennessee 56
INDIANAPOLIS — Roman Silva scored 16 points and 12th-seeded Oregon State took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols.
Oregon State (18-12) became the 51st 12 seed to take down a five seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.
The 7-foot-1 Silva bulled his way through the Vols for an 8-for-8 night. Oregon State hit seven 3s in the second half to win its first NCAA Tournament game since reaching the 1982 Elite Eight.
Oregon State moves on to face Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Keon Johnson led the short-handed Vols (18-9) with 14 points. Tennessee’s John Fulkerson was out with a facial fracture and concussion caused by a pair of elbows from Florida’s Omar Payne in the SEC Tournament.
OKklahoma State 69, Liberty 60
INDIANAPOLIS — Cade Cunningham didn’t have an explosive debut, but did just enough to lead Oklahoma State past Liberty.
Cunningham scored 15 points — nine straight in the final minutes — as No. 4 seed Oklahoma State won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2009. Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 21 points.
Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference player of the year, struggled for most his debut until his late surge gave OSU (21-8) breathing room against the stubborn Flames (23-6).
Elijah Cuffee had 16 points and Darius McGhee scored 12 for Atlantic Sun champion Liberty, which had won its previous 12 games.
Houston 87, Cleveland State 56
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career victories list as the Cougars beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State.
Sampson earned his 664th win, No. 38 all-time, in his first game at Assembly Hall since resigning as Indiana’s coach in February 2008.
No. 2-seed Houston has won eight straight and will face seventh-seeded Clemson or 10th-seeded Rutgers in the second round on Sunday. It’s unclear if starting guard DeJon Jarreau will be available after he missed all but 41 seconds with what appeared to be a right hip injury.
Tramon Mark added 15 points in place of Jarreau and Marcus Sasser finished with 14 for Houston (25-3).
D’Moi Hodge scored 11 points and Torrey Patton had eight points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (19-9).
Villanova 73, Winthrop 63
INDIANAPOLIS — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and fifth-seeded Villanova pulled away in the second half for a victory over 12th-seeded Winthrop.
Villanova (17-6) had lost both games since senior point guard and Big East co-player of the year Collin Gillespie tore a ligament in his left knee during the Wildcats’ victory over then-No. 14 Creighton on March 3. That made Winthrop, which came in with just one loss this season, a popular upset pick.
But Robinson-Earl delivered when the Wildcats needed him, making four free throws that launched a 9-0 run to give Villanova its biggest lead at 60-47. The Wildcats will face 13th-seeded North Texas in the second round on Sunday.
D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop (23-2) with 12 points.
Rutgers 60, Clemson 56
INDIANAPOLIS — Geo Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and 10th-seeded Rutgers beat No. 7 seed Clemson for its first NCAA Tournament victory in 38 years.
Rutgers (16-11) was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State. The Scarlet Knights’ last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that’s since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.
The drought is over for Rutgers, which will face No. 2 seed Houston on Sunday.
Jacob Young and Caleb McConnell both scored 13 points and Ron Harper Jr. had 10. Baker scored the final five points for Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights built an 11-point lead and nearly gave it all away.
Aamir Sims led Clemson (16-8) with 15 points.
Syracuse 78, San Diego State 62
INDIANAPOLIS — No. 11 seed Syracuse held sixth-seeded San Diego State without a field goal for nearly a quarter of the game, sweet-shooting Buddy Boeheim hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, and the Orange cruised into the second round.
Boeheim finished 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and 11 of 15 from the field, and Marek Dolezaj added 11 points as Syracuse (17-9) advanced to play third-seeded West Virginia on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.
The Orange were trailing 18-14 midway through the first half when they clamped down on defense, holding San Diego State (23-5) without a field goal the rest of the half.
Jordan Schakel had 17 points for the Aztecs, but the nation’s third-best 3-point shooter was just 5 of 13 from beyond the arc. Leading scorer Matt Mitchell also had 17 points on 8-of-19 shooting for the Mountain West champs.
West Virginia 84, Morehead State 67
INDIANAPOLIS — Miles McBride scored 18 of his 30 points after halftime to help West Virginia pull away from Morehead State, giving coach Bob Huggins his 900th career victory.
McBride was terrific from the start for the third-seeded Mountaineers (19-9) in the Midwest Region matchup. The 6-foot-2 sophomore made his first five shots and finished 11 for 17 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists.
Morehead State (23-8) shot 52% and made 10 of 19 3-pointers. But the Ohio Valley Conference champions committed 18 turnovers that the Mountaineers converted into 24 points.
DeVon Cooper scored 21 points to lead the 14th-seeded Eagles, who were making their first tournament appearance in a decade.
Oral Roberts 75, Ohio State 72, OT
NIT TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Colorado State 75, Buffalo 73
DENTON, Texas — David Roddy had 17 points and eight rebounds, Isaiah Stevens added 14 points with nine assists and top-seeded Colorado State beat Buffalo in the first round of the NIT Tournament.
Colorado State (19-6) advances to play North Carolina State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Stevens drew three defenders in the lane and found Roddy wide open under the basket for a 73-70 lead with 37.6 seconds left. Following LaQuill Hardnett’s 3-pointer to tie it, Stevens got into the paint again and converted a contested layup with 1.2 seconds left, and Roddy sealed it by intercepting the inbound pass at the buzzer.
Adam Thistlewood also scored 14 points, with four 3-pointers, for Colorado State and James Moors added 11 points.
Louisiana Tech 70, Mississippi 61
FRISCO, Texas — Freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 22 points with seven rebounds and Louisiana Tech beat short-handed Mississippi in the first round of the NIT Tournament.
Louisiana Tech (22-7) will play Western Kentucky on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Lofton scored 11 points in the first 10:13 of the second half to spark Louisiana Tech's 22-4 run for a 49-41 lead. The Bulldogs scored 15 straight points during the run, opened and closed by Lofton. Ole Miss started the half 2 of 13 from the field.
Neither team made a field goal in the final two minutes with Louisiana Tech making 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to seal it.
Amorie Archibald scored all 14 of his points in the second half, and he added seven assists for Louisiana Tech. Kalob Ledoux added 10 points and Cobe Williams, with a broken finger on his left hand, scored eight points.
Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss (16-12) with 22 points. Luis Rodriguez scored all 10 of his points in the first half.
Joiner sank a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to extend Mississippi's lead to 37-27. He had 11 points in the half and Rodriguez grabbed seven rebounds as the Rebels held a 23-13 advantage on the glass. Ole Miss was behind 18-8 before Joiner scored five points during 12-2 run to tie it.
Mississippi was without Devontae Shuler, the SEC's active leader in career steals (185) and career assists (329), due to family reasons, and KJ Buffen, who entered the transfer protocol.
