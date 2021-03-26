Colorado State 65, NC State 61
FRISCO, Texas — Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points and David Roddy had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State narrowly beat North Carolina State in the NIT quarterfinals.
Colorado State (20-6) has won 20-plus games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2011-13.
Roddy made a fadeaway jumper with 1:21 left for a 63-59 lead, and D.J. Funderburk had a dunk at the other end following an offensive rebound for the final field goal of the game at 1:03.
Stevens had a reverse layup roll off and after a timeout with 22.6 seconds left, N.C. State's Jericole Hellems hit the back iron on a 3-point attempt. The Wolfpack had to foul three times to get Kendle Moore to the free-throw line — where he made two at 6.2.
Max Farthing missed N.C. State's 17th 3-pointer as time expired.
Moore finished with 16 points for the Rams, who missed 20 3-pointers. Roddy secured his 12th double-double of the season.
Hellems had 15 points and five assists for the Wolfpack (14-11). Funderburk had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Manny Bates added 13 points.
Mississippi State 68, Richmond 67
DENTON, Texas — D.J. Stewart Jr. made a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to lead Mississippi State to a win over short-handed Richmond in the NIT quarterfinals.
Trailing 67-65, Mississippi State forward Abdul Ado missed two free throws with 16 seconds left, and then fouled out to send Andre Gustavson to the line at 8.7. Gustavson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to set up Stewart’s winner.
Richmond was not able to get a shot off before the buzzer as Stewart secured the tipped inbound pass near midcourt.
Stewart finished with 22 points, making all 10 of his free throw attempts for Mississippi State (17-14). Iverson Molinar had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ado added 11 rebounds and Javian Davis had seven rebounds.
Mississippi State was 16 of 18 from the line — with its only misses coming from Ado in the closing seconds.
Jacob Gilyard tied a season high with 22 points and had six assists for the Spiders (14-9). Matt Grace added 16 points.
Richmond was again without its top two leading scorers in Blake Francis (hip/back), 16.1 points per game, and Grant Golden (finger).
Memphis 59, Boise State 56
DENTON, Texas — Lester Quinones made a putback with 32.5 seconds remaining to give Memphis the lead en route to a win over Boise State in the NIT quarterfinals.
Memphis (18-8) advances to play Colorado State in the semifinals on Saturday.
Quinones' offensive rebound and basket ended Boise State's 10-0 run, and gave Memphis a 56-55 lead. After a Boise State miss, DeAndre Williams made two free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead at 13.2.
Memphis had made just 3 of 11 free throws until Williams' makes.
Boise State's Derrick Alston Jr. went to the line with 3.6 seconds left, and made the first before intentionally missing the second. Landers Nolley II made 1 of 2 to regain the three-point lead and Boise State's heave at the buzzer did not hit the rim.
D.J. Jeffries and Boogie Ellis each had 11 points for Memphis. Quinones added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Damion Baugh had six rebounds.
Mladen Armus had 12 points for the Broncos (19-9). Alston and Devonaire Doutrive each added 11 points. Boise State turned it over 13 times in the first half and finished with 15.
It will be the first time in the 83-year history of college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament that the semifinals and championship game won't be played at Madison Square Garden.
Louisiana Tech 72, Western Kentucky 65
FRISCO, Texas — Kalob Ledoux scored 20 points, making 6-of-7 3-pointers, and Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky to advance to the NIT semifinals.
Louisiana Tech (23-7) will play Mississippi State on Saturday in Texas. It will be the first time the semifinals won’t be played in New York City since the tournament started in 1938.
Kenneth Lofton’s steal and fast-break dunk gave Louisiana Tech a 68-60 lead with 51.9 seconds left.
Josh Anderson hit a 3-pointer to pull WKU to 70-65 with 25.4 seconds left, and Dayvion McKnight stole Louisiana Tech’s inbound pass. McKnight found Luke Frampton at the top of the arc but his 3-pointer hit the front of the rim.
Exavian Christon sealed it with two free throws.
Lofton had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Amorie Archibald added 11 points and six rebounds for Louisiana Tech.
Louisiana Tech’s final six shots of the first half were from 3-point range — making four during a 12-0 run for a 39-31 lead. Ledoux made all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half, scoring 14 points, and Louisiana Tech was 8 of 12. The Bulldogs finished 11 of 18.
Jordan Rawls tied a career high with 20 points and had eight assists for the Hilltoppers (21-8). Charles Bassey added 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points.
