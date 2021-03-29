Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65
INDIANAPOLIS — Drew Timme scored 22 points and top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it’s done throughout this unblemished season, rolling past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Andrew Nembhard added 17 points for the Bulldogs (29-0), who have won a school-record 33 consecutive games and extended their Division I record to 26 straight double-digit wins.
Michigan 76, Florida State 58
INDIANAPOLIS — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint for a takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State.
Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to lead coach Juwan Howard and Co. to a victory in the only “chalk” meeting between a 1 and 4 seed of the second weekend.
UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT
USC 82, Oregon 68
Women
South Carolina 76, Georgia Tech 65
SAN ANTONIO — Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead top-seed South Carolina to a win over fifth-seeded Georgia Tech and reach the Elite Eight.
It’s the third time in the past four women’s NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.
Stanford 89, Missouri State 62
SAN ANTONIO — Hannah Jump scored 17 points to lead top seed Stanford to a romp over No. 5 Missouri State, sending the Cardinal to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the 21st time.
This Sweet 16 rematch from Stanford’s win in 2019 quickly turned into a blowout. The Cardinal led by 23 at halftime and by as much as 38 in the fourth quarter. Stanford kept up its postseason barrage of 3-pointers by making 15 against the Lady Bears.
Louisville 60, Oregon 42
SAN ANTONIO — Dana Evans scored 29 points and No. 2 seed Louisville advanced to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a win over sixth-seeded Oregon.
The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.
Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.
Evans provided the offense. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the All-America guard started to heat up.
Texas 64, Maryland 61
Charli Collier had 16 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 seed Texas shut down No. 2 Maryland’s high-powered offense to reach the Elite Eight.
The Terrapins had the highest-scoring offense in the country during the regular season and averaged 99 points in the first two rounds before running into a Texas defensive wall that slowed the pace to a grinding halt.
Texas (21-9) tied it at 59-59 on Celeste Taylor’s jumper in the final minute, then took the lead when Kyra Lambert scooped up a loose ball near midcourt and coasted in for a layup with 45 seconds left.
A win in the regional final would send Texas to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. And the Longhorns would get there with first-year coach Vic Schaefer, who left a powerhouse program at Mississippi State to build another.
Taylor finished with 15 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14 and Lambert scored 10.
Diamond Miller scored 21 points to lead Maryland (26-3).
