No. 1 Auburn 74, Georgia 72
CATHENS, Ga. — Wendell Green Jr. made a tie-breaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got past Georgia 74-72 Saturday, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games.
Auburn (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) continued its dominant run through the league. But the Tigers, who won their first nine SEC games by about 12 points per game, were tested in the second half by last-place Georgia (6-17, 1-9).
No. 2 Gonzaga 90, BYU 57
PROVO, Utah — Chet Holmgren had 20 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to lead Gonzaga over skidding BYU.
Julian Strawther scored 19 points and Andrew Nembhard added 15 points and six steals for the Bulldogs (19-2, 8-0 West Coast Conference). Rasir Bolton and Drew Timme each finished with 13 points. Gonzaga shot 57% from the field in the first half on its way to a second dominant win over the Cougars this season.
No. 4 Purdue 82, Michigan 76
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Trevion Williams added 19 as Purdue snapped a five-game losing streak to Michigan and became the first team to reach 1,000 Big Ten wins.
No. 5 Kentucky 66, Alabama 55
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — TyTy Washington scored 15 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds and Kentucky beat Alabama for its fourth straight win.
No. 10 Kansas 83, No. 8 Baylor 59
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji each scored 18 points as Kansas held on to the top spot in the Big 12 Conference race.
The Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1) led by as many as 34 points late in the game.
Baylor (19-4, 7-3) had won nine straight games against Top 10 opponents, but the Bears never got close to extending that streak. After scoring the first basket, they quickly fell behind 12-2 and their deficit kept increasing.
No. 9 Duke 87, North Carolina 67
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman A.J. Griffin scored a season-high 27 points in retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final visit to Chapel Hill.
No. 11 Wisconsin 51, Penn St. 49
MADISON, Wis. — Tyler Wahl made a tie-breaking layup with 30.5 seconds left to help extend Wisconsin’s home winning streak in the series to 21.
No. 12 Villanova 85, No. 17 UConn 74
PHILADELPHIA — Eric Dixon scored a career-high 24 points as Villanova won its fifth game of the season against a Top 25 team.
Rutgers 84, No. 13 Michigan St. 63
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Paul Mulcahy had his first-career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 12 assists and Ron Harper Jr. added 17 points to key the rout.
No. 14 Texas Tech 60,
West Virginia 53
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bryson Williams scored 15 points and Terrence Shannon sparked a second-half comeback for Texas Tech, which won for the second time in six road games.
No. 18 Illinois 74, Indiana 57
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trent Frazier scored 23 points and Kofi Cockburn added 17 as Illinois surged to its fourth straight win.
No. 23 Texas 63, No. 20 Iowa St. 41
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points as Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away.
DePaul 69, No. 21 Xavier 65
CINCINNATI — Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as short-handed DePaul snapped a four-game losing streak.
No. 22 Tennessee 81,
South Carolina 57
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zakai Zeigler tied his career high with 18 points, all in the second half, including back-to-back 3-pointers that broke open a tight game as Tennessee won its fifth straight Southeastern Conference game.
Vanderbilt 75, No. 25 LSU 66
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rodney Chatman scored a season-high 24 points as Vanderbilt pulled off its biggest win of the season.
